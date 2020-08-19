Philippine dance sport body reinstated; Karate federation recognized

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee will reinstate the Dance Sport Council of the Philippines as a regular member while it will recognize Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. as the new local governing body of the sport when it holds its first General Assembly of the year on August 29 online.

“Yes it will be in the agenda and both are qualified,” said POC and PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The DSCP, which is headed by Becky Garcia, regained its regular membership as the sport was played in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and break dancing will be included in the Tokyo Olympics, which was reset from this year to next due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DSCP, which raked in 11 gold medals when the country hosted the SEAG in December last year, was once a regular member in the 90s when it was played in the Southeast Asian Games two consecutive editions but was reverted to associate after it was not included in the calendar in the next staging.

The KPSFI headed by former national team member Richard Lim, meanwhile, will replace the Philippine Karatedo Federation as the national sports association of karatedo.

The addition of DSCP will now raise the POC’s list of regular members to 41.

Tolentino also said the GA will not tackle the proposed constitutional amendments.

“It’s not in the agenda,” he said.