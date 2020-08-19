Filipino cagers to remember Kobe Bryant on 'Mamba Day' with webinar

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino players will honor the late Kobe Bryant on his birthday week with a webinar on August 24 to talk about his famous "Mamba Mentality".

Initiated by sportswear giant Nike, Filipino basketball icons Kiefer Ravena, Jimmy Alapag, Camille Clarin and Kat Tan will share their take on “Mamba Mentality” and Bryant's legacy with a webinar titled 'Mamba Mentality Live'.

Catered toward Nike members, the webinar will focus on Bryant's impact on the Filipino ballers and the legacy that he leaves after his untimely death.

"Mamba Mentality Live" is part of Nike's local celebrations for "Mamba Week", which is set to begin on Bryant's birthday, August 23.

Apart from the webinar, Nike is set to release footwear and limited edition jerseys for sale to honor the five-time NBA Champion.

Interested basketball enthusiasts may take part in the webinar as an audience member by registering on this link: swoo.sh/3kTHyI8

Bryant, along with his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January.