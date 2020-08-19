COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino cagers to remember Kobe Bryant on 'Mamba Day' with webinar
Nike basketball personalities (from L-R) Jimmy Alapag, Kiefer Ravena, Camille Clarin and Kat Tan will speak about Kobe Bryant's impact on their lives on August 24
Nike/FILE
Filipino cagers to remember Kobe Bryant on 'Mamba Day' with webinar
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino players will honor the late Kobe Bryant on his birthday week with a webinar on August 24 to talk about his famous "Mamba Mentality".

Initiated by sportswear giant Nike, Filipino basketball icons Kiefer Ravena, Jimmy Alapag, Camille Clarin and Kat Tan will share their take on “Mamba Mentality” and Bryant's legacy with a webinar titled 'Mamba Mentality Live'.

Catered toward Nike members, the webinar will focus on Bryant's impact on the Filipino ballers and the legacy that he leaves after his untimely death.

"Mamba Mentality Live" is part of Nike's local celebrations for "Mamba Week", which is set to begin on Bryant's birthday, August 23.

Apart from the webinar, Nike is set to release footwear and limited edition jerseys for sale to honor the five-time NBA Champion.

Interested basketball enthusiasts may take part in the webinar as an audience member by registering on this link: swoo.sh/3kTHyI8

Bryant, along with his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January.

BASKETBALL KOBE BRYANT NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green tests mettle with NBA veteran Darren Collison
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Green, who will join Kai Sotto in the new NBA G League select team next season, recently trained with NBA vet Darren Col...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo’s Lazaro crowned inaugural 'Republika Dunk Off' champ
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Ateneo’s Josh Lazaro captured the first-ever Republika Dunk Off title after besting La Salle’s Encho Serrano and...
Sports
fbfb
The wonder of microball
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
In the NBA, “small ball” has gotten even smaller so that now, the Houston Rockets are employing “microball” with 6-5 P. J. Tucker playing center on a team that relies on perimeter shooting,...
Sports
fbfb
PBA, PFL, ‘Chooks’ 3x3 moving forward
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Professional leagues led by the PBA hit the “on” button for their delayed training resumption as Metro Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Philippine dance sport body reinstated; Karate federation recognized
By Joey Villar | 11 minutes ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee will reinstate the Dance Sport Council of the Philippines as a regular member while it will...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Lillard, Blazers shock Lakers to draw first blood
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Damian Lillard and the Blazers waxed hot from deep in the clutch to take the 1-0 lead...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
ALA Gym, one of the world’s famous boxing sweatshops, closes down
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Unfortunately, the famed ALA Boxing Gym – a world-class gym one can be proud of – in Mandaue, Cebu has been knocked...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Magic stun Antetokounmpo, Bucks in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks only had a taste of the lead in the early minutes of the opening quarter...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Obiena is ‘Finest Vaulter’ tiff silver-medal winner
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena continued to shine overseas, winning the silver medal behind reigning Olympic champion...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with