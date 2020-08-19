Lillard, Blazers shock Lakers to draw first blood

MANILA, Philippines – The Portland Trailblazers upset the fancied Los Angeles Lakers in Game One of their playoffs clash, 100-93, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Damian Lillard and the Blazers waxed hot from deep in the clutch to take the 1-0 lead over the No. 1 seed.

The Blazers came out of the locker room hot with an early double-digit lead over Los Angeles.

Early in the second quarter, Portland led by as much as 16.

The Lakers came bouncing back in the final salvo with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way.

Portland trailed by as much as six, 87-81.

But like he did all season, Lillard put on a clutch performance to put the Lakers away.

Lillard sank a deep three from the NBA logo to give the Blazers the lead with 3:12 left in the game, 92-89 and the Lakers just couldn't come back from it.

The Blazers survived a monster triple-double from James who finished with 23 points, 15 assists and 17 rebounds.

Lillard top-scored with 34 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Blazers.

Earlier in the day, eighth seed Orlando Magic also took a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 122-110.

Per ESPN Stats, this is only the second time that both No. 1 seeds in the NBA playoffs lost in Game 1 of the playoffs since seeding was introduced in the NBA back in the 1983-84 season.

The first time was in 2003 when Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs lost their first game against their respective opponents.

In the other games, the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers, 113-101, and the Houston Rockets topped the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-108.

James Harden led the Rockets against his former team without Russell Westbrook with 37 points and 11 boards.