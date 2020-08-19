COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Magic stun Antetokounmpo, Bucks in Game 1
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 18: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic handles the ball while Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays defense during Round One, Game One of the NBA Playoffs on August 18, 2020 at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
GARRETT ELLWOOD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 9:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Orlando Magic took an emphatic upset over the league-best Milwaukee Bucks, 122-110, in Game One of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks only had a taste of the lead in the early minutes of the opening quarter before the Magic took over the game and didn't give the No. 1 seed any chance to catch up.

Nikola Vucevic starred in the Game 1 victory with a double-double outing with 35 points and 14 rebounds.

Five other Magic players finished in double-digit scoring.

As a team, Orlando shot an impressive 49.4% in the surprising victory that give them a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2.

Antetokounmpo was a lone bright spot for the Bucks with 31 markers and 17 boards.

Milwaukee hopes to even the series in Game Two on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat drew first blood in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, 113-101.

Butler top-scored for the Heat with 28 points while Goran Dragic eked out a balanced performance of 24 points, five assists and six rebounds.

The Heat held a comfortable lead for most of the game to pull out with the victory and lead, 1-0.

TJ Warren and the Pacers will try to avoid going 0-2 on Thursday (Friday, Manila).

