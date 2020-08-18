COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Philippine sports chief to NSAs: Be self-sufficient
Philippine Sports Commission chair William “Butch” Ramirez
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission chair William “Butch” Ramirez pleaded to national sports associations (NSAs) heads to be self-sufficient and not rely too much on the government sports-funding agency.

Ramirez made the call after the PSC continue to receive limited budget from both the General Appropriations and the National Sports Development Fund from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation because most of their money went to the COVID-19 pandemic use.

“The NSAs being private and independent must realize they have to raise their own funds,” said Ramirez during Tuesday’s virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “If they develop a marketing plan, they can sustain programs and not be dependent of government and PSC”

Ramirez also encourages NSAs to come up with their own way on how it can start resumption of training when all is safe.

“They can go out of the box and you are the house of your own. They can consult and survive on their own, take that responsibility as a leader,” said Ramirez. “But they would have to answer to whatever will happen to their athletes.”

Ramirez also said politicians will play an important role in helping Philippine sports especially now that they are cash-strapped and force to implement belt-tightening measures like the slashing of the national team members’ monthly stipend last June.

“It’s wrong to say we don’t need politicians,” said Ramirez. “We need them and we, in fact, asked for the Congress’ help to help us in returning the money withdrawn by the Department of Budget and Management for our athletes.

“We are also hoping NSDF activities will soon start so that the PSC will have money again that we will use for our national team especially those preparing for the Olympics,” he added.

