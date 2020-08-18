COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Eagle Ridge, other top golf country clubs reopen
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, which has kept its well-maintained sprawling complex in Cavite COVID-19-free during and after the first lockdown last May, reopens Wednesday with the same guidelines on health and safety protocols in place.

President Duterte announced the easing of the coronavirus lockdown in- and around Metro Manila and nearby provinces late Monday, paving the way for the other top clubs to likewise set their re-opening after being forced to close operations after Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan were placed back under stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) two weeks ago.

“We’ll reopen tomorrow (today) with no new guidelines since we have been enforcing strict measures from the start that helped ensure the health and safety of everyone,” said Boy Blue Ocampo, general manager of Eagle Ridge, the country’s biggest with four championship courses.

Others expected to resume operations are Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa, Navy, Villamor, Club Intramuros, Camp Aguinaldo and Veterans in the NCR, Orchard and Riviera in Cavite, The Country Club and KC Filipinas in Laguna, Valley Golf, Sun Valley and Forest Hills and Eastridge in Rizal and Royal Northwoods in Bulacan.

The Ayala Greenfield in Laguna is also set for today’s resumption of golf operations although the clubhouse will have to be fixed, according to golf manager Buddy Resurreccion.

Meanwhile, golf director Jerome Delariarte said Manila Southwoods will issue new guidelines on health and safety protocols and will re-open on Friday, while Wack Wack, which recorded the first local transmission of the virus last March, has set an Aug. 20 date for its re-opening.

“No new guidelines but there’s a need for the staff and caddies to submit barangay health certificates,” said Wack Wack golf director Erwin Vinluan.

