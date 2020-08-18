Ateneoâ€™s Lazaro crowned inaugural 'Republika Dunk Off' champ

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo’s Josh Lazaro captured the first-ever Republika Dunk Off title after besting La Salle’s Encho Serrano and Adamson’s Ap Manlapaz in the virtual contest organized by NBA Philippines.

Lazaro flaunted an alley-oop reverse and windmill slams in two rounds to score 71 points in the online jam contest presented by Gatorade as part of NBA PH's Republika Party for the start of the NBA Playoffs action.

The 6-foot-5 wingman squeaked by the 70 markers of Serrano, who showcased a windmill and reverse double pump dunks. Manlapaz wound up at third with 69 points.

“It’s really an unexpected win. We hope you enjoyed it,” he said.

Four judges led by Filipino-American sensation and NBA G League-bound Jalen Green formed the voting panel.

The Republika Dunk Off highlighted the NBA Philippines event also graced by G League coach Brian Shaw , ex-NBA All-Star Glen Rice, Ginebra coach Tim Cone and Alab Pilipinas mentor Jimmy Alapag with players Thirdy Ravena and Ricci Rivero.