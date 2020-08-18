Training soon to resume for pro leagues as Metro Manila returns to GCQ

MANILA, Philippines – Professional leagues led by the PBA hit the “on” button for their delayed training resumption again as Metro Manila and other areas ease back to general community quarantine (GCQ) beginning Wednesday.

The PBA has set mandatory PCR testing for the 12 teams this week before officially kicking off IATF-approved small group training sessions by August 25.

Newly turned pro Chooks to Go Pilipinas 3x3 will also get its squads swabbed this week ahead of practices eyed at University of the Philippines Epsilon Chi Center by Monday.

For its part, the Philippines Football League (PFL), which already conducted tests last month, is just waiting for the clubs to schedule their training at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the quintets are booked for testing on August 20 and 21 at the Makati Medical Center and San Miguel Corp. facilities (for the three SMC teams).

“We expect the results after two or three days, hopefully there’ll be no problems and after that it’s on. We’re looking at August 25 for our start,” he told the STAR.

The looming workouts gave the pro league more hope for play resumption by October. Per provisions in the Joint Administrative Order signed by the DOH, GAB and PSC, contract drills and actual games may be allowed in low risk areas (modified GCQ).

“If the situation continues to improve, we can do scrimmages and if NCR will eventually go under MGCQ, there’s a good chance we can play by October,” said Marcial.

Chook to Go 3x3 is likewise ready to take the first step in its bid to play its actual tournament in a bubble by September.

“We plan to have our players tested this Friday and hopefully start our practice Monday next week,” commissioner Eric Altamirano said.

Meanwhile, the PFL is good to flag off the clubs if they’re already ready.

“We asked the clubs for their preferred training schedule and once done, they can start training,” said commissioner Coco Torre.

He said some of the clubs will create a bubble for themselves in Carmona for the training. There are others who will still be based in the NCR but Torre stressed “we’ll be implementing stricter protocols for them.”