Irish Magno reaps fruit of hard work, builds dream house

MANILA, Philippines – Irish Magno continues to slay it in and out of the boxing ring.

Investing the fruits of her labor fighting for the country these past years, the Tokyo Olympics qualifier has built her own house in Janiuay, Iloilo, that she is treating more than her any victory in the ring.

“I’m very happy to finally see my own home. It’s just surreal to see the result of all the hardwork and sacrifice. It’s all worth it,” the flyweight fighter told The STAR on the residence she bought after the Southeast Asian Games last December.

Her first glimpse of the brand new house and lot also came at the time of her home quarantine end after months of limited movement in Baguio, Pasig and then in Iloilo upon her homecoming due to the pandemic.

For Magno, this only doubled her motivation to prepare for the Summer Games as she has already established a lifetime investment for her own family soon also after building her parents’ own house last time.

“Ngayon, mas lalo ko pa po pagsisikapan sa paghahanda sa Olympics dahil masarap sa pakiramdam na yung pagod at hirap sa training at laban ay may magandang kapalit,” added the 29-year-old fighter.

Now, Magno is on to the next one and that’s building up her training camp in Iloilo under the online program of ABAP and her national coaches for a huge dream of striking the country’s elusive first Olympic gold.

Magno has built her own home. Next year, she’s bound to carve her own trail for Philippine sports.