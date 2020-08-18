Olympics-bound Obiena cops silver in virtual pole vault contest

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena continued to show solid form as he pocketed a silver medal behind Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil amid challenging wind condition in a virtual meet dubbed “Who’s the Finest Pole Vaulter in the World?” Monday night.

The 24-year-old Obiena was obviously hampered by the strong winds in Formia, Italy, where he competed and managed just a 5.60m but it was enough to nail him the silver medal.

The gush was so strong that the bar was blown while Obiena was attempting to clear the vault.

That didn’t help the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder in matching or surpassing his personal season-best 5.70m he registered in the star-studded Diamond League topped by world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden in Monaco last Saturday that copped him a bronze.

“Wind conditions were a bit messy, it was really strong as well. We actually needed to close the umbrella because it was just blowing everywhere,” said Obiena.

Braz, Obiena’s buddy, took the gold with a 5.70m, which made up for a disappointing fifth-place finish in Monaco where he wound up only fifth with a miserly 5.50m.

World No. 8 Matt Ludwig of the United States settled for the bronze with a 5.35m while former world champion Pawel Wjciechowski of Poland was fourth with a 5.20m.

It was the third medal for Obiena this month, including another silver in Trieste, Italy.