Saso jumps to No. 113 in world women's golf rankings
Saso jumps to No. 113 in world women's golf rankings
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso gained more than 100 rungs in the world rankings following her emphatic victory in the NEC Karuizawa 72 golf tournament of the LPGA of Japan Tour in Nagano Prefecture last Sunday.

Saso debuted in the region’s premier circuit with a joint fifth place effort in the Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba last June to move to No. 221 in the world but the ICTSI-backed shotmaker's four-shot triumph last weekend shoved her past a slew of players to post the biggest gain in the week. She outshone American Stacey Lewis, who moved to No. 43 from 96th after topping the Scottish Women’s Open of the LPGA Tour, also last weekend.

There were no changes in the top 8 of the Rolex Rankings with Korean Jin Young Ko still in command while Danielle Kang, also of the US, moving to No. 2 following a sweep of the Ohio events of the LPGA Tour last month. Former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, also from Korea, remained at third.

Dottie Ardina is at No. 285 with the Canlubang pro hopeful of improving her ranking with a strong finish in this week’s British Women’s Open, one of LPGA’s five majors tournaments.

Saso, who dreams of becoming world No. 1 and winning the Olympic gold, also held on to No. 46 in the Reallocation Reserve List (60) for next year’s Olympic Games with Ardina at No. 52.

