Tiger 'cub' rips field in US Kids

MANILA, Philippines – Like father, like son.

Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie rammed in three birdies and parred the rest, dominating the 9-hole US Kids-sanctioned event by five strokes at the Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida over the weekend.

The 15-time Major winner caddied for his son for portions of the event and liked what he saw in Charlie, bested the field in the age 11 category, according o US Kids Golf’s stats.

“He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions," said Woods. "I've kept it competitive with his par."

Woods, 44, also carried the bag for his son in a junior tournament, also in Florida, in January with the former quoted as saying: “It's "an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him.

“He also complemented his son, saying: “I wish I had his move.”

Woods has two children, the other being 13-year-old Sam, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, whom he divorced in 2010.