Iranian wrestling champ eyes Brandon Vera's ONE heavyweight title

MANILA, Philippines – Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Amir Aliakbari of Iran has recently signed with ONE Championship. And this early, he wants a crack at Fil-Am Brandon “The Truth” Vera’s heavyweight belt.

“I only want one fight and that's Brandon Vera. This is the fight to make. None of these heavyweights can last in the cage or ring with me, including Brandon,” said Aliakbari.

“I ask ONE to give me Brandon and I promise to smash him brutally.”

Aliakbari, 32, has piled up 10 wins in 11 fights, including eight first round stoppages in mixed martial arts. His only defeat during that impressive span was to former UFC star Mirko Cro Cop.

In his days in wrestling, he was the gold medalist in the 2010 World Championship in Moscow, Russia and the 2009 Asian Championship in Pattaya, Thailand before deciding to go MMA.

And potentially, Aliakbari could be the toughest foe the 42-year-old Vera, who owns a 16-8 (win-loss) since he jumped from the UFC to ONE seven years ago.

“I had many great offers from many promotions but ONE Championship was the only promotion that saw my vision. For ONE, it wasn't just another contract but rather a bridge they were willing to build between me and my country and MMA. This was very important for me,” said Aliakbari.

Other new additions for ONE were ex-UFC stalwart Arjan Bhullar, Tom deBlass and Marcus Almeida.