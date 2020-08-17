COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Iranian wrestling champ eyes Brandon Vera's ONE heavyweight title
ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera
ONE Championship
Iranian wrestling champ eyes Brandon Vera's ONE heavyweight title
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Amir Aliakbari of Iran has recently signed with ONE Championship. And this early, he wants a crack at Fil-Am Brandon “The Truth” Vera’s heavyweight belt.

“I only want one fight and that's Brandon Vera. This is the fight to make. None of these heavyweights can last in the cage or ring with me, including Brandon,” said Aliakbari.

“I ask ONE to give me Brandon and I promise to smash him brutally.”

Aliakbari, 32, has piled up 10 wins in 11 fights, including eight first round stoppages in mixed martial arts. His only defeat during that impressive span was to former UFC star Mirko Cro Cop.

In his days in wrestling, he was the gold medalist in the 2010 World Championship in Moscow, Russia and the 2009 Asian Championship in Pattaya, Thailand before deciding to go MMA.

And potentially, Aliakbari could be the toughest foe the 42-year-old Vera, who owns a 16-8 (win-loss) since he jumped from the UFC to ONE seven years ago.

“I had many great offers from many promotions but ONE Championship was the only promotion that saw my vision. For ONE, it wasn't just another contract but rather a bridge they were willing to build between me and my country and MMA. This was very important for me,” said Aliakbari.

Other new additions for ONE were ex-UFC stalwart Arjan Bhullar, Tom deBlass and Marcus Almeida.

BRANDON VERA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid detractors, Pacquiao son insists 'I also work hard'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 18-year-old, whose performance of his song "Hate" on Wish 107.5 has garnered some 9.4 million views just a week after...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect eyed by Wichita State
By John Bryan Ulanday | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Another member of the Gilas Pilipinas program has caught the attention of a top US NCAA Division I program.
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green excited to represent Philippines in NBA G League with Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 6'5" cager has Philippine roots in his mother side, and while he might not be able to don a Gilas jersey in his career,...
Sports
fbfb
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 4 days ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
'Battle of Grandmasters' slated to boost Filipino chess Olympiad squad
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is bent on improving the national team that it will send to the 44th World...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Jazz guard Conley leaves NBA bubble for son's birth
2 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will miss at least two NBA playoff games after leaving the league's quarantine bubble Sunday (Monday,...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Yuka played like Tiger'
2 hours ago
Fujita Saito, who played alongside Yuka Saso and compatriot Karen Tsuruoka in the final round of the NEC Karuizawa 72 golf...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Saso torches JLPGA field
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
Two-up with three holes to play, rookie Yuka Saso could’ve played it safe for pars and cruised to victory right in her...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
EJ bids for follow-up to Monaco showing
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
EJ Obiena seeks to ride the crest of his solid performance in the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco as he vaults back to action...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Casimero sets title defense
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
There’s no turning back for WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero. A unification showdown with super WBA/IBF titlist...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with