COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
'Yuka played like Tiger'
Yuka Saso
STAR/File
'Yuka played like Tiger'
(Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Fujita Saito, who played alongside Yuka Saso and compatriot Karen Tsuruoka in the final round of the NEC Karuizawa 72 golf tournament in Nagano Prefecture Sunday, didn’t hide her bewilderment to the Fil-Japanese shotmaker’s awesome power, comparing her to Tiger Woods no less.

“I feel like it’s not a women’s tour. It’s like playing with Tiger Woods,” said Saito, herself a certified power-hitter who yielded around 20 yards to Saso off the tee during their final day showdown.

Saito, 34, said she had actually played with Saso in last year’s two-day qualifying of the Suntory Ladies Open and noticed the tremendous improvement in length by the two-time Philippine Ladies Open titlist.

“I thought her distance had increased a little from last year and I left it to Saso-san for about 20 yards,” said Saito in broken English.

There was no recorded driving distance for the 54-hole event but Saso’s card showed 19 birdies, including seven on par-5s, to underscore her awesome power. In the final round, she blasted a 285-yard drive on the par-5 16th and hit a solid 6-iron second shot to within 3 meters off the cup for eagle.

The Japanese closed out her campaign with five birdies in the last six holes, including four straight, for a 66 but still fell short by four as Saso ran away with the crown in only her second tournament on the LPGA of Japan Tour with an eagle-spiked, record-setting 63.

“I can play golf so complete at that age…but the power of her shot is amazing,” said Saito. “It’s better (for her) to go, play big scale.”

Saso did try to break into the LPGA Tour but fell short of her bid in the Final Q-Series, shifting her focus instead on the JLPGA where she turned in a joint fifth place effort in her maiden tournament at Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba last June before putting it all together this week.

Former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park actually had a first glimpse of Saso’s potential when they slugged it out in the inaugural The Country Club Ladies Invitational at the TCC layout last year when the latter impressed the former, then playing as an amateur, with her long game and toughness.

“She’s a pro material,” said Park. “She’s good, she swings well and hits it with power.”

GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid detractors, Pacquiao son insists 'I also work hard'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 18-year-old, whose performance of his song "Hate" on Wish 107.5 has garnered some 9.4 million views just a week after...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect eyed by Wichita State
By John Bryan Ulanday | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Another member of the Gilas Pilipinas program has caught the attention of a top US NCAA Division I program.
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green excited to represent Philippines in NBA G League with Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The 6'5" cager has Philippine roots in his mother side, and while he might not be able to don a Gilas jersey in his career,...
Sports
fbfb
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 4 days ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Alapag: Bolick, Perez future stars
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
PBA legend Jimmy Alapag singled out NorthPort’s Robert Bolick and Terra Firma’s CJ Perez as players with a bright...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
34 minutes ago
Iranian wrestling champ eyes Brandon Vera's ONE heavyweight title
By Joey Villar | 34 minutes ago
Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Amir Aliakbari of Iran has recently signed with ONE Championship. And this early, he...
Sports
fbfb
42 minutes ago
'Battle of Grandmasters' slated to boost Filipino chess Olympiad squad
By Joey Villar | 42 minutes ago
The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is bent on improving the national team that it will send to the 44th World...
Sports
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Jazz guard Conley leaves NBA bubble for son's birth
49 minutes ago
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will miss at least two NBA playoff games after leaving the league's quarantine bubble Sunday (Monday,...
Sports
fbfb
Global thinking
By Bill Velasco | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The new old way of doing things has been easily embraced by journalists, out of the simple need to keep on functioning at the same level of efficiency as before.
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Grind goes on for E-Gilas Pilipinas
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Just recently, the Nite Alparas-mentored squad ruled the NBA 2K Veterans League against top local clubs as part of their non-stop...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with