Grind goes on for E-Gilas Pilipinas
The E-Gilas Pilipinas lineup in the 2020 FIBA Esports Open
Fiba.com
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — E-Gilas Pilipinas is taking no days off in a bid to stay ready for the bigger FIBA Esports event initially set this October.

Following their dominant championship in the inaugural FIBA Esports Open last June, the Nationals are keeping a busy schedule at home amid the pandemic.

Just recently, the Nite Alparas-mentored squad ruled the NBA 2K Veterans League against top local clubs as part of their non-stop preparations opposite stronger international teams two months from now.

"It's the same routine for us. We're doing daily practice and scrimmages. We are always making sure to maintain team chemistry to avoid rust for the upcoming FIBA event," star guard Rial "Rial" Polog Jr. told The STAR.

Following the massive success of its breakthrough Esports venture that was streamed in over 100 countries, the world basketball governing body announced last month the underway plans for the next, larger tourney possibly in October with at least 35 national federations already expressing interests to join this time.

Only 17 countries participated in the first event bannered by conference champions Philippines (Southeast Asia), Australia (Oceania), Saudi Arabia (Middle East), Argentina (America) and Italy (Europe).

Joined by Aljon Cruzin, Custer Galas, Philippe Herrero IV and Clark Banzon, Rial and e-Gilas flaunted their might in that joust with a 5-0 sweep of Indonesia by a whopping winning margin average of 32.8 points.

