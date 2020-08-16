COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso shatters field with record 63, pockets P6.5M
Yuka Saso
Getty Images
Saso shatters field with record 63, pockets P6.5M
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:29 p.m.) — Two-up with three holes to play, rookie Yuka Saso could’ve played it safe for pars and cruised to victory right in her second tournament on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

But the fired-up Fil-Japanese ace opted to punctuate her impending triumph in style, eagling the par-5 16th, perhaps not just for good measure but more so to herald the rise of a new golf superstar this side of the world.

Saso torched a field made up of Japan’s best and the brightest and tamed Karuizawa’s North course with a record solid nine-under 63 yesterday, spiking her romp with that eagle to beat Maiko Kawabayashi and Fujita Saito by four in the NEC Karuizawa tournament in Kitasaku-gun, Nagano Prefecture.

The ICTSI-backed Saso brandished a superb all-around game right from the outset of the final round tipped to go down-to-the-wire with a crowded leaderboard after 36 holes and sustained her sizzling run to the finish for that 63.

It shattered Asako Fujimoto’s previous best of 64 at the Robert Trent Jones, Jr-designed layout in the second round and gave the 19-year-old two-time Philippine Ladies Open champion a 54-hole total of 16-under 200 worth $135,000 (roughly P6.5 million), raising her earnings to P10.5 million following a joint fifth place effort in her maiden tournament at the Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba last June. 

She also pocketed $10,637 for her joint 25th effort in Australian Women’s Open last February.

Leader by two with a flawless 65 in the first round, Saso slipped to joint third with a scrambling 72 Saturday but dished out a gem of a closeout game rarely seen in a young bidder barely warming up for the region’s premier ladies circuit.

While joint leaders Miya Goto and Mao Saigo stumbled with rough starts, Saso, who finished 28th in last year’s JLPGA Qualifying, sizzled with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 to regain control then turned the rest of the day into a virtual target golf, splitting the fairways with power drives and setting up birdie putts with solid iron game.

She gunned down five more birdies (Nos. 6, 8. 9. 10 and 14) to hold off Kawabayashi’s fierce challenge and 2-up with three holes to play, the 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist eagled the par-5 16th to spike an impressive final round show for a young player who dreams of ruling the world someday, that is, winning the Olympic gold and emerging on top of the world ranking.

As the erstwhile leaders wavered, Wakabayashi mounted her own fightback six flights ahead, firing away birdies after birdies until she lost steam and ran out of holes. But her 64 netted her a joint runner-up finish with Saito, who birdied the last four holes for a 66, at 204.

In a no-audience tournament, the rest were reduced to a virtual gallery to Saso and Wakabayashi’s birdie sprees as Chie Ariemura ended up fourth at 205 after a 66, and Saigo wound up fifth at 206 after a 70. Goto bombed out with a 74 and tumbled to joint 14th at 210.

Saso’s triumph likewise thrust her into No. 2 of the Mercedes Ranking paced by Earth Mondahmin winner Ayaka Watanabe. More importantly, the convincing victory will surely bolster her confidence heading to a gruelling three-month campaign featuring money-rich tournaments, including the NItori Ladies in Hokkaido on Aug, 27-30 and the Japan’s Womens’ Golf in Okayama on Sept. 10-13, both $1.8 million events.

GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 3 days ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Amid detractors, Pacquiao son insists 'I also work hard'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 18-year-old, whose performance of his song "Hate" on Wish 107.5 has garnered some 9.4 million views just a week after...
Sports
fbfb
Lillard declared bubble MVP, Booker goes home empty-handed
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Lillard claimed all 22 votes to become the unanimous choice for the best player in the NBA bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Green eager to join Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Jalen Green can’t wait to don the same jersey and team up with Kai Sotto as they represent the Philippines in the coming...
Sports
fbfb
It's UAAP title or bust for UP Maroons
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After a slow and steady rise from cellar dwellers to title contenders, Coach Bo Perasol said his team is laser-focused on...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Grind goes on for E-Gilas Pilipinas
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Just recently, the Nite Alparas-mentored squad ruled the NBA 2K Veterans League against top local clubs as part of their non-stop...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Jalen Green excited to represent Philippines in NBA G League with Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 6'5" cager has Philippine roots in his mother side, and while he might not be able to don a Gilas jersey in his career,...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
FIBA extends 3x3 rankings freeze until April 2021
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Frozen since April 1 this year, the rankings will remain unchanged at least until April 1, 2021 to avoid disrupting Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
EJ Obiena to compete vs fellow Olympians in online vault meet
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Obiena, who is fresh from a bronze medal finish in the Diamond League in Monaco, will compete for the title of FINEst Pole...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Trailblazers eliminate Grizzlies, clinch final playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Damian Lillard and the Blazers earn the right to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with