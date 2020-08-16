COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
FIBA extends 3x3 rankings freeze until April 2021
National team head coach Stefan Stojacic (second from right) with 3x3 players (L-R) Alvin Pasaol, Mo Tautuaa, Josh Munzon and CJ Perez.
Released
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA 3x3 rankings will not change until April 2021 amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Frozen since April 1 this year, the rankings will remain unchanged at least until April 1, 2021 to avoid disrupting Olympic eligibility and qualification to future competitions.

Though FIBA has already lifted its general suspension of all competitions last July, some players, teams and federations are still unable to participate in both local and FIBA 3x3 activities.

This will be beneficial to Gilas Pilipinas' 3x3 squad as they are currently ranked No. 20 in the World.

Their ranking has secured them a spot in the stalled Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria May next year.

Six tickets, three each for the men's and women's division, will be given out in the tournament.

The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad, which is made up of top 3x3 players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists CJ Perez and MO Tautuaa, were supposed to return to practice earlier this month.

However, preparations have been stalled anew after Metro Manila and its nearby provinces shifted back to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.

3X3 BASKETBALL OLYMPICS
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
