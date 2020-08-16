Lillard declared bubble MVP, Booker goes home empty-handed

MANILA, Philippines — After leading the Portland Trailblazers to the playoffs, Damian Lillard has been declared MVP of the NBA restart.

Lillard claimed all 22 votes to become the unanimous choice for the best player in the NBA bubble.

NBA Bubble Awards for seeding games:



MVP: Portland’s Damian Lillard

Coach: Phoenix’s Monty Williams — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2020

Since the NBA resumed, Lillard became the first-ever Blazer to tally back-to-back 50-point games during Portland's seeding games.

He even tied his career-high in points with a 61-point outing vs the Dallas Mavericks.

All in all, the Portland guard averaged 37 points per game while in Orlando.

"Dame Time" was all the rage, with Lillard consistently finishing with clutch performances.

But Lillard's accolade meant that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is going home empty handed.

Booker and the Suns will not be going through to the playoffs, despite going 8-0 in their seeding games in the bubble.

In their perfect run, Booker averaged 30.5 points, six assists and five rebounds.

He also averaged 50.3% shooting in all their seeding games.

Booker was arguably the biggest contender for the title apart from Lillard.

The Suns' coach Monty Williams, however, was named Coach of the Bubble.