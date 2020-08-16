COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Lillard declared bubble MVP, Booker goes home empty-handed
ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 15: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers smiles and celebrates after the Western Conference Play in Game against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 15, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at The Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Lillard declared bubble MVP, Booker goes home empty-handed
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After leading the Portland Trailblazers to the playoffs, Damian Lillard has been declared MVP of the NBA restart.

Lillard claimed all 22 votes to become the unanimous choice for the best player in the NBA bubble.

Since the NBA resumed, Lillard became the first-ever Blazer to tally back-to-back 50-point games during Portland's seeding games.

He even tied his career-high in points with a 61-point outing vs the Dallas Mavericks.

All in all, the Portland guard averaged 37 points per game while in Orlando.

"Dame Time" was all the rage, with Lillard consistently finishing with clutch performances.

But Lillard's accolade meant that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is going home empty handed.

Booker and the Suns will not be going through to the playoffs, despite going 8-0 in their seeding games in the bubble.

In their perfect run, Booker averaged 30.5 points, six assists and five rebounds.

He also averaged 50.3% shooting in all their seeding games.

Booker was arguably the biggest contender for the title apart from Lillard.

The Suns' coach Monty Williams, however, was named Coach of the Bubble.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 2 days ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Nakamura shows way
By Edgar De Castro | August 16, 2020 - 12:00am
American Hikaru Nakamura got off to a successful start, defeating Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, 2.5-1.5, to take a one-set lead at the $300,000 online Grand Tour FinalsNakamura, 33, exploited Carlsen’s dubious...
Sports
fbfb
Alapag: Bolick, Perez future stars
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PBA legend Jimmy Alapag singled out NorthPort’s Robert Bolick and Terra Firma’s CJ Perez as players with a bright...
Sports
fbfb
It's UAAP title or bust for UP Maroons
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
After a slow and steady rise from cellar dwellers to title contenders, Coach Bo Perasol said his team is laser-focused on...
Sports
fbfb
Lillard declared bubble MVP, Booker goes home empty-handed
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Lillard claimed all 22 votes to become the unanimous choice for the best player in the NBA bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Amid detractors, Pacquiao son insists 'I also work hard'
By Luisa Morales | 44 minutes ago
The 18-year-old, whose performance of his song "Hate" on Wish 107.5 has garnered some 9.4 million views just a week after...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Trailblazers eliminate Grizzlies, clinch final playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Damian Lillard and the Blazers earn the right to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Bronze for Obiena
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena continued to show he could hang with the big boys of pole vault as he snared a historic bronze medal...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Philippines stuns Belarus, bows to Belgium
12 hours ago
The Philippines was punished for being overconfident and blew a two-point lead against lower-ranked Belgium in a heartbreaking...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Green eager to join Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Jalen Green can’t wait to don the same jersey and team up with Kai Sotto as they represent the Philippines in the coming...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with