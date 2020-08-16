Trailblazers eliminate Grizzlies, clinch final playoff spot

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA 2019-20 playoffs cast is complete after the Portland Trailblazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-ever play-in game, 126-122 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Damian Lillard and the Blazers earn the right to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

Game 1 is set to tip off on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

Portland had to battle through a fourth quarter deficit with Memphis holding the advantage well into the final three minutes, 111-108.

But a CJ McCollum triple with 3:08 left knotted the score at 111.

Jusuf Nurkic then gave the Blazers a three-point lead after an and-one play with about two and a half minutes left in regulation.

Jonas Valanciunas scored a basket back for Memphis to trim the lead to one, but back-to-back baskets from McCollum created enough breathing space for the Blazers to hold on for the win.

Veteran Carmelo Anthony sank a dagger three with 21 seconds left to put the nail in the coffin and push his team to the postseason.

Bubble MVP Lillard topscored for the Blazers in the playoff clinching win with 31 points and 10 assits.

McCollum chipped in with 29 markers while Nurkic and Anthony tallied 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with a career-high 35 points in the losing effort.