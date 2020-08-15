COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso hobbles, recovers but slips to third with 72
Yuka Saso
Released
Saso hobbles, recovers but slips to third with 72
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Not even a wobbly start could shake a resolute Yuka Saso and stop her from her ambitious title drive.

She actually did stumble and fall but the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist put her act together in time to salvage a 72 and stay in the hunt after two rounds of the NEC Karuizawa golf tournament now paced by Miya Goto and Mao Saigo in Kitasaku-gun, Nagano Prefecture in Japan Saturday.

The Fil-Japanese battled back from a wobbly start with a birdie run midway through then toughened up at the finish as she kept her sight on the crown in just her second tournament on LPGA Tour of Japan, laying just a stroke off the new joint leaders at 137 heading to the final 18 holes of the $750,000 tournament.

She turned from flawless to flawed as she hobbled with a bogey-birdie-bogey-double bogey start despite near-ideal conditions after scorching Karuizawa’s North course with a seven-birdie binge for a solid 65 and the lead Friday.

But she fought back with three birdies in a six-hole stretch from No. 7 to offset her shaky start then recovered from a bogey on No. 15 with a birdie on the par-3 17th to save a 37-35 and back in the title hunt after finishing tied for fifth in her maiden tournament at the Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba last June.

But it will take Saso a lot of birdies and recoveries to realize a dream win with a slew of talented rivals crowding the leaderboard in pursuit of the top $135,000 purse, guaranteeing a wild, wooly finish with only two strokes separating 11 contenders and 10 others just three shots adrift at 139.

Goto, for one, blistered with a bogey-free 66 in another day of torrid scoring at the flat layout, jumping from the middle of the pack to a share of the lead at 136 with Saigo, who shot a second straight 68.

Joining Saso at third were Rumi Yoshiba, who fired a 67; Saiki Fujita, who rallied with a 68; Pei Ying Tsai, Fumika Kawagishi, Karen Tsuruoka and Ayano Yasuda, who carded identical 69s, and Yoko Maeda, who slowed down with a 71.

Asako Fujimoto turned in the tournament-best 64 to lead the 139 scorers, who included Erika Kikuchi (67), Mao Nozawa (68), Chie Ariemura, Ayaka Takahashi and Ebisu Minami, who all carded 70s; Kana Nagai, A. Miyazaki and Saki Nagamine and Mika Miyazato, who all shot 71s; and Haruka Kudo, who matched par 72.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It's UAAP title or bust for UP Maroons
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After a slow and steady rise from cellar dwellers to title contenders, Coach Bo Perasol said his team is laser-focused on...
Sports
fbfb
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 2 days ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena snags bronze medal in Monaco tourney
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Obiena cleared a season-best 5.70 m despite a long layoff due to the health crisis to become the first-ever Filipino to clinch...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks fan allegedly sued by Giannis Antetokounmpo for 'Greek Freak' stickers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The fan shared screenshots of their email exchange with the firm where they were asked to discuss a potential settlement and...
Sports
fbfb
Win or Go Home: Trail Blazers, Grizzlies clash for last playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After a watertight race for the eighth and ninth seeds in the West, the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies are set...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Guiao says NLEX will adopt household, team 'bubbles'
By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Guiao said the team regularly does Zoom meetings and workouts. The team doctor also calls up the players often to check on...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Schrock: Azkals remain determined to advance in Asian Cup qualifiers
By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
The Azkals, who last played in October 2019, won’t be hitting the field for a while longer as the Fifa and AFC postponed...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Magic lose Bamba for NBA playoffs for post-COVID tests
4 hours ago
Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11 but had been cleared before joining the team in the Disney World quarantine in...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Smart backs all-women esports tourney for COVID-19
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Titles to be disputed are Valorant and DOTA 2, both worth P20,000 each; and the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang worth P100,000....
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Raptors, Clippers triumph in final day of seeding games
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Defending champions Raptors proved themselves as still a team to beat after going 7-1 since the NBA restart began.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with