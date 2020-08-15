COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Bucks fan allegedly sued by Giannis Antetokounmpo for 'Greek Freak' stickers
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo
AFP
Bucks fan allegedly sued by Giannis Antetokounmpo for 'Greek Freak' stickers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippies — A Milwaukee Bucks fan is allegedly being sued by a firm representing reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for selling stickers with the star's face and moniker.

Twitter user @pmabucks reportedly received alerts from art site redbubble.com that a few of their designs infringed on Antetokounmpo's copyright and were taken down.

"Shortly after I was contacted by a firm that represents Giannis, which I have confirmed is 100% legit, aka not a scam," they wrote on twitter.

The fan shared screenshots of their email exchange with the firm where they were asked to discuss a potential settlement and surrender all inventory of the stickers.

"You used our client's likeness on merchandise without our clinet's authorization. These actions constitute infringement. If you are interested in settlement, please send us information on sales and profits derived from the infringing items, so we can determine our client's damages," the email read.

Per the fan, they had only made a total of $27 (about Php 1,300) in sales of the said stickers.

The firm is asking for a settlement of $5,000 (about Php243,000).

Because of the situation, the fan reached out to Antetokounmpo himself through social media but has yet to receive a response.

"This will absolutely ruin me. By posting this, I truly ony can hope that Giannis sees it and is able to do something," they wrote.

"Knowing who Giannis is as a person I truly don't believe he knows things like this are happening under his name," they added.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are set to begin their Eastern Conference playoffs series against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, August 18 (Wednesday, August 19 in Manila).

