Raptors, Clippers triumph in final day of seeding games

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers took wins over their respective opponents on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) in the final day of seeding games in Orlando, Florida.

Defending champions Raptors proved themselves as still a team to beat after going 7-1 since the NBA restart began.

They took care of business against the Denver Nuggets in their final game, 117-109.

Sans Kyle Lowry who sat out the game, six Raptors reached double-figures with Stanley Johnson and Paul Watson pacing them on offense with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Clippers eked out an overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 107-103, to finish the seeding games with two straight wins.

LA stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not play.

Terance Mann top-scored for the LA squad with 25 points.

Hamidou Diallo paced the Thunder with a double-double of 27 points and 11 boards.

In the other games, the Indiana Pacers trumped the Miami Heat, 109-92, in a preview of the first round of the playoffs.

Doug McDermott led the Pacers with 23 points, while Kendrick Nunn was a bright spot for the Heat in the losing effort with an identical 23 markers.

In the final game of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers thrashed the Houston Rockets, 134-96.

Eight Philadelphia cagers finished in double figures with Tobias Harris leading the way with 18 points.

James Harden paced the Rockets in the losing effort with 27 points and 10 assists.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to clash in a play-in for the final playoff spot in the West this weekend.

The playoffs begin on August 17 (August 18 in Manila).