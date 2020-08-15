Still stuck in Thailand, Denice Zamboanga hoping for return to MMA

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino women's mixed martial arts sensation Denice Zamboanga has been stuck in Thailand for half a year now due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But instead of feeling hopeless and wasting her time away, the ONE Championship women's atomweight contender is keeping herself busy and active.

"Right now, I'm just training here in Bangkok with my brother Drex and our friend Fritz Biagtan. I'm very lucky because I can still do what I love to do," she told ONE Championship.

With the Singapore-based promotion already back with live events amid the pandemic, the 23-year-old hopes she can make a comeback to the ONE Circle too.

"I just want to stay ready, because anytime, I can get called up to compete now that ONE Championship is hosting events here in Thailand," she said.

"I realy want to fight and compete, so I'm just waiting for that call from ONE Championship... The world title shot is just around the corner," she added.

Prior to the pandemic, Zamboanga was slated as the top contender for the women's atomweight belt.

A title she would have to pry from the grips of Singapore sensation Angela Lee.

Despite her determination to get back into action, the Filipina fighter still can't help but feel homesick.

She hopes to be able to return to the Philippines and the rest of her family before the year ends.

"Hopefully, before this year ends and Thailand opens its airports and I can fly back, I can go home to the Philippines... I really miss home," she admitted.

"This is all just a big test, but one test that everyone can get through. I just want to say, stay strong everyone. God has a plan and we just have to have faith," she added.