Paragua banners Pinoy chessers in 6-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Mark Paragua delivered the knockout punch on top board against International Master Asyl Abdyjapar as the Philippines smashed Kyrgyzstan, 6-0, on Friday to jumpstart its bid in first FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

The New York-based Paragua was unforgiving and swift in wrapping up his game in just 20 moves as he outplayed the hapless Abdyjapar in an English duel by snaring his foe’s Queen early.

It was the inspiration the Filipinos needed that helped propel GM Joey Antonio, WIM Catherine Secopito, Jerlyn Mae San Diego, Michael Concio and WIM Bernadette Galas to victories.

The ageless Antonio followed a tip to employ the Four Knights variation against Andrei Maznitsin’s unpolished English Opening to carve out a 32-move triumph on second board.

Secopito then won over Diana Omurbekova followed by triumphs by San Diego, Concio and Galas over Shakhnazi Musaeva, Aziz Degenbaev and Aizhan Alymbai Kyzy, respectively, to cap the one-sided result.

The Philippines was battling Southeast Asian rival Indonesia, which trounced Turkmenistan, 4.5-1.5, in the second round with Paragua, GM Banjo Barcenilla, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Daniel Quizon and WIM Kylen Joy Mordido all scheduled to play.

Other opening round results were Germany over Bangladesh, 4.5-1.5, Bulgaria over Belarus, 3.5-2.5, and Australia over Belgium.