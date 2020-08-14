COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Paragua banners Pinoy chessers in 6-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan
Mark Paragua
STAR/File
Paragua banners Pinoy chessers in 6-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Mark Paragua delivered the knockout punch on top board against International Master Asyl Abdyjapar as the Philippines smashed Kyrgyzstan, 6-0, on Friday to jumpstart its bid in first FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

The New York-based Paragua was unforgiving and swift in wrapping up his game in just 20 moves as he outplayed the hapless Abdyjapar in an English duel by snaring his foe’s Queen early.

It was the inspiration the Filipinos needed that helped propel GM Joey Antonio, WIM Catherine Secopito, Jerlyn Mae San Diego, Michael Concio and WIM Bernadette Galas to victories.

The ageless Antonio followed a tip to employ the Four Knights variation against Andrei Maznitsin’s unpolished English Opening to carve out a 32-move triumph on second board.

Secopito then won over Diana Omurbekova followed by triumphs by San Diego, Concio and Galas over Shakhnazi Musaeva, Aziz Degenbaev and Aizhan Alymbai Kyzy, respectively, to cap the one-sided result.

The Philippines was battling Southeast Asian rival Indonesia, which trounced Turkmenistan, 4.5-1.5, in the second round with Paragua, GM Banjo Barcenilla, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Daniel Quizon and WIM Kylen Joy Mordido all scheduled to play.

Other opening round results were Germany over Bangladesh, 4.5-1.5, Bulgaria over Belarus, 3.5-2.5, and Australia over Belgium.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
College scholarship still an option for Kai Sotto despite NBA G League stint
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, NBA G League select team coach Brian Shaw revealed that the program...
Sports
fbfb
No short cuts to success for Kai Sotto, says G League coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, Shaw explained that Sotto's development at this stage will take a little...
Sports
fbfb
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing...
Sports
fbfb
Spurs' remarkable NBA playoff run ends; Grizzlies, Suns alive
8 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies kept their NBA playoff hopes alive with victories that spelled the end of the San Antonio...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PBA begins planning on stand-alone 3x3 hoops league
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The PBA has set the wheels in motion for the formation of its stand-alone 3x3 tournament by mobilizing its committee for the...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Kai Sotto, teammates to consult NBA players on playing amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
To be initiated by NBA G League select team coach Brian Shaw, the conversation will highlight a player's role in promoting...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Saso explodes with solid 65, leads by 2
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Flourishing with her long game, iron play and putting, Saso birdied all but one of Karuizawa’s North course’s...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Michael Jordan's sneakers sell for $615,000, new record
4 hours ago
A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Glen Rice: NBA champs this year different in 'positive way'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Without a full 82-game regular season, fans in attendance, and the usual set-up of home and away playoff games, the experience...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with