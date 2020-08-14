COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PBA begins planning on stand-alone 3x3 hoops league
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has set the wheels in motion for the formation of its stand-alone 3x3 tournament by mobilizing its committee for the three-a-side program headed by Alaska Milk Aces governor Dickie Bachmann.

Bachmann, governors Erick Arejola of NorthPort and Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix, technical official Joey Guanio and coach Ronnie Magsanoc of SBP met along with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and deputy Commissioner Eric Castro Thursday to lay the groundwork for the project eyed for early 2021.

During the meeting, Guanio was appointed project director of the PBA 3x3 while Magsanoc, who steered Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 to the Southeast Asian Games gold, was named consultant.

Bachmann said the committee agreed to meet once a week to discuss the policy, guidelines and format of the tournament, which the PBA hopes to finally launch next season.

“The PBA is serious with this project and we’re leaving no stone unturned to make sure this program is conducted properly,” Bachmann said.

 The pro league originally intended to tip off the 3x3 meet last April coinciding with the Philippine Cup but put it on hold due to the pandemic.

“I don’t think we could get it going this year considering the situation. Possibly, we will be holding the PBA 3x3 tournament early next year,” said Bachmann.

In the original plan, the 12 regular ballclubs will all be participating in the 3x3 with two non-PBA squads participating as guest teams.

