COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto, teammates to consult NBA players on playing amid pandemic
NBA G League select team commits Kai Sotto (L), Jalen Green and the rest of their teammates will have a chance to talk with NBA players about playing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Fiba.com/Instagram
Kai Sotto, teammates to consult NBA players on playing amid pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 3:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and his NBA G League teammates will have the chance to talk shop with NBA players inside the bubble about playing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To be initiated by NBA G League select team coach Brian Shaw, the conversation will highlight a player's role in promoting a safe environment in the sport during the health crisis.

This is a welcome development especially with a "bubble" plan like the NBA unlikely for the G League because of resource constraints.

"Because there's a lot of money and resources behind the NBA they were allowed to do it the way that they've done it... We, unfortunately, don't have the same type or resources behind the G League that the NBA does so we're not gonna be able to be in a bubble or anything like that," Shaw said in a Zoom call with the Philippine media on Thursday.

"But there are protocols that we have to follow based on where the team is located, based on whatever the officials in our town say... One of the things that I'm gonna do is have some of the players that are in the bubble, put them on a Zoom call and have them talk to some of our players," he said.

Shaw believes that talking with NBA players who had been inside the bubble would be able to teach Sotto and his teammates a lesson that the NBA's successful return was a collaboration — with the players playing a key role.

This type of dedication of staying true to health protocols, and making decisions based on the good of the league, would be what Sotto and the rest of the select team would also need to do.

"The NBA players had to do their part, as well. They had to quarantine, they had to make sure that they weren't going around a lot of people, that they were social distancing and wearing masks and doing all of those types of things," Shaw said.

"Our players are gonna have a lot more freedom than the NBA players in the bubble but they're gonna have to do their part in order to stay COVID-free and even be allowed to practice the way we want to practice," he added.

While uncertainty clouds the NBA G League calendar in the imminent future, a talk with players with first-hand experience in playing under the circumstances will surely help ease Sotto and his teammates' worries.

BASKETBALL COVID-19 KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No short cuts to success for Kai Sotto, says G League coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, Shaw explained that Sotto's development at this stage will take a little...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing...
Sports
fbfb
College scholarship still an option for Kai Sotto despite NBA G League stint
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, NBA G League select team coach Brian Shaw revealed that the program...
Sports
fbfb
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
58 minutes ago
Kai Sotto, teammates to consult NBA players on playing amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 58 minutes ago
To be initiated by NBA G League select team coach Brian Shaw, the conversation will highlight a player's role in promoting...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso explodes with solid 65, leads by 2
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Flourishing with her long game, iron play and putting, Saso birdied all but one of Karuizawa’s North course’s...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Michael Jordan's sneakers sell for $615,000, new record
1 hour ago
A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Glen Rice: NBA champs this year different in 'positive way'
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Without a full 82-game regular season, fans in attendance, and the usual set-up of home and away playoff games, the experience...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Spurs' remarkable NBA playoff run ends; Grizzlies, Suns alive
5 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies kept their NBA playoff hopes alive with victories that spelled the end of the San Antonio...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with