Lillard, Blazers clinch final play-in spot; Perfect Suns go home

MANILA, Philippines – The Portland Trail Blazers kept their season alive on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), clinching the final play-in spot in the Western Conference after escaping the Brooklyn Nets, 134-133, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Blazers will face the Memphis Grizzlies in a play-in, enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Grizzlies earned their spot earlier today after defeating the league-best Milwaukee Bucks, 119-106.

Portland going through to the play-in means that the Phoenix Suns' season is over despite a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble.

If the Nets had won against the Blazers, Phoenix would've gone through to the play-in.

Damian Lillard once again sizzled with 42 points, he coupled it with 12 assists and three rebounds.

CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Caris LeVert went off with 37 points despite the game having no bearing on their seeding.

In the other game today, the Orlando Magic head into the playoffs with a win after beating the New Orleans Pelicans, 133-127.