COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
College scholarship still an option for Kai Sotto despite NBA G League stint
Kai Sotto
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
College scholarship still an option for Kai Sotto despite NBA G League stint
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is laser-focused on achieving his goal of becoming the first-ever Filipino in the NBA.

Part of the sacrifice of pursuing this dream for Sotto is making difficult decisions — one of which was foregoing a college education to opt for the new professional pathway of the NBA G League.

But what most people might not know is that the developmental league will be giving the 18-year-old Sotto a chance to still complete his education once everything is settled down.

Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, NBA G League select team coach Brian Shaw revealed that the program actually has plans for Sotto and the rest of his teammates' higher education.

"When they come to our program, if they do make it to the NBA, we still pay for them for four years of college with a program with Arizona State if they ever want to finish their education so that's what a lot of people don't know," Shaw revealed.

This means that if Sotto gets in the work and is drafted into the NBA after his stint with the pro path program, the Filipino cager will have a free ride to college while also working on his basketball.

Apart from the college opportunity after the year-long development program, Sotto will also be receiving significant compensation as part of the team — something that he would miss out on if he had taken up offers from college teams.

"On top of that, they're able to be paid a significant amount of money for this year to play which they wouldn't have been able to get in college," Shaw said.

While each choice brings with it its own advantages and disadvantages, it seems that Sotto will be able to have the best of both worlds in this setup.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing...
Sports
fbfb
No short cuts to success for Kai Sotto, says G League coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, Shaw explained that Sotto's development at this stage will take a little...
Sports
fbfb
Handshake melted ice between Fernandez, Jaworski
By Roy Luarca | 22 hours ago
A winning play bridged the river between Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski over three decades ago.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
College scholarship still an option for Kai Sotto despite NBA G League stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, NBA G League select team coach Brian Shaw revealed that the program...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Why Jalen Green might never play for Gilas Pilipinas
By Luisa Morales | 32 minutes ago
While Green's heart may be in the right place to play for Gilas Pilipinas, eligibility rules and the interest of his future...
Sports
fbfb
47 minutes ago
Spurs' remarkable NBA playoff run ends; Grizzlies, Suns alive
47 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies kept their NBA playoff hopes alive with victories that spelled the end of the San Antonio...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Filipino football clubs return to AFC Cup action in September
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Stymied due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the two clubs will continue with their group stage matches at centralized...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Rapid chess prowess in focus
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
The Philippines finally gets to showcase its form in rapid chess as it kicks off its campaign against nine other teams in...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Saso resumes Japan LPGA hunt
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Well-rested and motivated, Yuka Saso sets out for the NEC Karuizawa 72 golf tournament in Nagano Prefecture today, brimming...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with