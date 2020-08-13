COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino teen crowned champ in fist virtual Jr. NBA skills contest
Filipino teen crowned champ in fist virtual Jr. NBA skills contest
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino kid Bien Quirimit has been hailed as the first virtual Jr. NBA Global Champion after strutting his stuff over the finest young ballers worldwide amid the pandemic.

A native of Bacoor, Cavite, Quirimit displayed world-class handles and reflexes to lift Asia-Pacific region into the Jr. NBA Global Championship win over US Mid-Atlantic region bet Frankie. 

Dribbling from home against time on a HomeCourt live sports action online application, Quirimit scored 844 points to best Frankie’s 781 points. 

Over 3, 000 13 and 14-year-old teens from international regions (Asia-Pacific, Africa, India, Latin America, Mexico, Canada, China, Europe and Middle East) and US regions (Mid-Atlantic, Central, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South and Southeast, West) participated in the regional qualifications prior to the Global Championship.

The Global Championship that still pushed through with a virtual set-up was originally scheduled in Orlando, Florida in line with the Jr. NBA Day Celebration and NBA restart there.  

Apart from exclusive NBA coaching, Jr. NBA kids also attended leadership and life skills development sessions and cross-cultural experiences with fellows from different countries.

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green looks forward to tough grind with Kai Sotto, G League teammates
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Green, who will be joined by 7'2" Kai Sotto in the new G League pro path, said he and his teammates will have no time to slack...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing...
Sports
fbfb
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green working on shooting, mental toughness
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
High-leaping and crowd-pleasing Filipino-American Jalen Green is projected to be a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Mark Striegl signs with UFC to fulfill long-awaited dream
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Striegl, who won a Sambo gold in the SEAG in December last year, signed with the best mixed martial arts fight outfit in the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipino teen crowned champ in fist virtual Jr. NBA skills contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
A native of Bacoor, Cavite, Quirimit displayed world-class handles and reflexes to lift Asia-Pacific region into the Jr. NBA...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Beach volleybelles Rondina, Pons talk shop with Canadian world champ
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Rondina and Pons considered the 33-year-old veteran as their inspiration on the sand that led to their bronze medal win in...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Olympian pole vaulter Obiena tests caliber in IAAF Diamond League Athletics
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Obiena arrived in Monaco from Formia, Italy Thursday just in time for the much-awaited meet that drew participation from the...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Alaska IronKids reaffirms mission to help produce more national triathletes
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The race will celebrate its 10th year anniversary with three-month-long activity unfurling with a virtual run this weeke...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with