Filipino teen crowned champ in fist virtual Jr. NBA skills contest

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino kid Bien Quirimit has been hailed as the first virtual Jr. NBA Global Champion after strutting his stuff over the finest young ballers worldwide amid the pandemic.

A native of Bacoor, Cavite, Quirimit displayed world-class handles and reflexes to lift Asia-Pacific region into the Jr. NBA Global Championship win over US Mid-Atlantic region bet Frankie.

Dribbling from home against time on a HomeCourt live sports action online application, Quirimit scored 844 points to best Frankie’s 781 points.

Over 3, 000 13 and 14-year-old teens from international regions (Asia-Pacific, Africa, India, Latin America, Mexico, Canada, China, Europe and Middle East) and US regions (Mid-Atlantic, Central, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South and Southeast, West) participated in the regional qualifications prior to the Global Championship.

The Global Championship that still pushed through with a virtual set-up was originally scheduled in Orlando, Florida in line with the Jr. NBA Day Celebration and NBA restart there.

Apart from exclusive NBA coaching, Jr. NBA kids also attended leadership and life skills development sessions and cross-cultural experiences with fellows from different countries.