COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Olympian pole vaulter Obiena tests caliber in IAAF Diamond League Athletics
Ej Obiena
Released
Olympian pole vaulter Obiena tests caliber in IAAF Diamond League Athletics
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena will have a chance to gauge his Olympic chances as he faces the best the world can offer in the sport of pole vault as he sees action in the star-studded IAAF Diamond League Athletics in Monaco Friday night (Philippine time).

Obiena arrived in Monaco from Formia, Italy Thursday just in time for the much-awaited meet that drew participation from the elite of the sport — reigning Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil, current world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

Also seeing action are world-class bets Ben Broeders of Belgium, Thibault Collet and Valentin Lavillenie of France and Claudio Michel Stecchi of Italy.

“The world champion, world record holder and Olympic champion will all be there,” said Obiena. “The participants there will probably be the men’s pole vault finals in Tokyo.”

Obiena was coming off a silver medal effort in the 13th Triveneto International Meeting in Trieste, Italy on August 4 behind eventual gold winner Braz, his training partner.

But his performance — 5.45m — was still much to be desired as it was the same distance he registered when he captured the Southeast Asian Games mint in Capas, Tarlac in December last year.

It was way off his Philippine record of 5.81, which he registered last year to make the Olympic cut at 5.80m.

Obiena, however, expects himself to level up with the cream of the crop of the sport.

“I want to be in that competition because they kind of drag me up and not just jump the heights that I want to jump,” he said.

It would be the first time Obiena is competing in the Diamond League, which stakes a top purse worth $10,000, or about P500,000 and $6,000 (P300,000) and $4,000 (P200,000) to the silver and bronze winners, respectively.

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green working on shooting, mental toughness
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
High-leaping and crowd-pleasing Filipino-American Jalen Green is projected to be a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green looks forward to tough grind with Kai Sotto, G League teammates
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Green, who will be joined by 7'2" Kai Sotto in the new G League pro path, said he and his teammates will have no time to slack...
Sports
fbfb
Brian Shaw excited to teach his NBA G League 'kids'
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Today, Shaw is the head coach of the NBA’s G-League select team, squad that includes Filipino phenom Kai Sotto and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
4 minutes ago
Filipino teen crowned champ in fist virtual Jr. NBA skills contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 minutes ago
A native of Bacoor, Cavite, Quirimit displayed world-class handles and reflexes to lift Asia-Pacific region into the Jr. NBA...
Sports
fbfb
28 minutes ago
Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing...
Sports
fbfb
53 minutes ago
Beach volleybelles Rondina, Pons talk shop with Canadian world champ
By Joey Villar | 53 minutes ago
Rondina and Pons considered the 33-year-old veteran as their inspiration on the sand that led to their bronze medal win in...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Alaska IronKids reaffirms mission to help produce more national triathletes
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The race will celebrate its 10th year anniversary with three-month-long activity unfurling with a virtual run this weeke...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pinoy chessers open Online Olympiad drive
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
The Philippines finally gets to showcase its form in rapid chess as it kicks off its campaign against nine other teams in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with