Pinoy chessers open Online Olympiad drive
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines finally gets to showcase its form in rapid chess as it kicks off its campaign against nine other teams in Division 2 of the inaugural Online Olympiad beginning Friday.

The event, held in place of classical chess due to global health crisis, actually started last month with a series of qualifiers with the three-day event featuring teams that gained from the Base Division, Division 4 and Division 3 elims.

Five pools of 10 teams each are vying for spots in the Top Division stage slated Aug. 21-23 with the Philippines headlining Pool A that includes Indonesia, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, Australia, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The top three teams after the nine round robin tournament will advance to Top Division.

The Pinoys take on the Kyrgyz in the first round then the Indonesians in the next before facing Germany, Belarus, Belgium, Australia. Bulgaria, Bangladesh and Turkmenistan in that order.

The next phase will be made up of four pools of 10 teams each with the three best teams of each group gaining spots in Stage 2, the playoff series featuring knockout duels.

Russia, China and the US hold the top three spots in the Top Division with Alexander Grischuk leading the Russians, Ding Liren spearheading the Chinese and Wesley So top-billing the American roster.

Grandmasters Mark Paragua, Banjo Barcenilla and Darwin Laylo banner the Phl squad along with GM Joey Antonio, Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, IM Daniel Quizon, WIMs Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Kylen Joy Mordido, Catherine Secopito and Bernadette Galas and Michael Concio Jr. and Jerlyn Mae San Diego.

Chess legend GM Eugene Torre is the team’s skipper.

Meanwhile, Fide Master and world champion Sander Severino heads the IPCA (International Physically Disabled Chess Association) squad vying in Pool B that includes Singapore, Romania, Slovakia, Thailand, Austria, Israel, Latvia, Moldova and Greece.

Under the mixed format event, each team will consist of six players, including two U-20 (boy and girl) and two women. The time control is 15 minutes +5 seconds increment per move.

