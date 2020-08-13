COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Nike to celebrate Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba week'
Athletic wear giant Nike is set to honor the late Kobe Bryant with a week-long celebration later this August
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Nike to celebrate Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba week'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 9:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Athletic wear giant Nike is set to honor the late Kobe Bryant later this month with a week-long celebration.

One of the brand's biggest athletes before his untimely death, Nike will commemorate his memory and legacy with "Mamba Week".

The celebrations will begin on Bryant's birthday, August 23, and will be highlighted by programing and retail launches.

"It isn't normal to list 'five-time NBA champion' and 'Oscar winner' in the same biography, but nothing Kobe did was ordinary. When he introduced his 'Mamba Mentality' in 2012, it was an insight to what drove his relentless pursuit of perfection," Nike's news release stated.

As part of Mamba Week, the athletic wear giant is set to donate $1 million to Bryant's Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Nike will also continue to support the late basketball icon's Mamba League — which promotes equality in the sport by enrolling equal numbers of girls and boys in the tournament.

Products like Kobe Protro shoes and iconic Los Angeles Lakers jerseys will also be released during the week-long commemoration.

Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash back in January in Calabasas, California.

KOBE BRYANT NIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the...
Sports
fbfb
Good defense, better offense
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The stats clearly show that since the NBA started its seeding process at the Lake Buena Vista “bubble” near Orlando, teams are shooting the lights out.
Sports
fbfb
Nike to celebrate Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba week'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The celebrations will begin on Bryant's birthday, August 23, and will be highlighted by programing and retail launches.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Gordon's Gin import named Knicks assistant coach
By Alder Almo | 23 hours ago
The New York Knicks hired former PBA import Kenny Payne on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as part of Tom Thibodeau’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Search on for Philippine Muay Thai stars
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) is in search for new martial arts champions after launching the Muay Thai...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers pushed back to 2021
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Originally rescheduled to October and November of this year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced it will be further...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Karateka OJ Delos Santos strikes gold in Athletes’ E-Tournament
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Beaten twice in their first two encounters, World No. 2 Delos Santos came roaring back with a vengeance as he slew World No....
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Giannis ejected, Bucks beat Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
The Bucks missed Antetokounmpo, who was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul for head-butting Washington's Mo Wagner, for most of...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Ardina primes up for British Open, vies in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
The Canlubang pro tries to ride the momentum of a strong finish in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio last Sunday as she joins...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with