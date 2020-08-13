Nike to celebrate Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba week'

MANILA, Philippines — Athletic wear giant Nike is set to honor the late Kobe Bryant later this month with a week-long celebration.

One of the brand's biggest athletes before his untimely death, Nike will commemorate his memory and legacy with "Mamba Week".

The celebrations will begin on Bryant's birthday, August 23, and will be highlighted by programing and retail launches.

Nike’s Kobe plan:

“Nike will continue to release Kobe Protro shoes, allowing the millions of fans he inspired around the world to keep Bryant’s legacy going. Nike will also continue to work with the NBA to release limited quantities of Bryant’s iconic Los Angeles Lakers jersey.” pic.twitter.com/xC3DyNjoZw — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 12, 2020

"It isn't normal to list 'five-time NBA champion' and 'Oscar winner' in the same biography, but nothing Kobe did was ordinary. When he introduced his 'Mamba Mentality' in 2012, it was an insight to what drove his relentless pursuit of perfection," Nike's news release stated.

As part of Mamba Week, the athletic wear giant is set to donate $1 million to Bryant's Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Nike will also continue to support the late basketball icon's Mamba League — which promotes equality in the sport by enrolling equal numbers of girls and boys in the tournament.

Products like Kobe Protro shoes and iconic Los Angeles Lakers jerseys will also be released during the week-long commemoration.

Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash back in January in Calabasas, California.