World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers pushed back to 2021

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals' bid for a slot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be stalled anew amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Originally rescheduled to October and November of this year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced it will be further pushed back to 2021.

The Philippine Azkals have three more matches in Group A, where they currently sit at third with seven points behind Syria and China prior to play stoppage.

Filipino booters will clash with Guam, China and Maldives in the qualifiers next year.

Apart from international play, the Philippine Football League is currently waiting at the sidelines to start its season.

The PFL was given a go signal to return to limited practices but was stymied after Metro Manila shifted back to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.