COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers pushed back to 2021
Iian Ramsay of the Philippine Azkals dribbles past a Maldivian defender
Released
World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers pushed back to 2021
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals' bid for a slot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be stalled anew amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Originally rescheduled to October and November of this year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced it will be further pushed back to 2021.

The Philippine Azkals have three more matches in Group A, where they currently sit at third with seven points behind Syria and China prior to play stoppage.

Filipino booters will clash with Guam, China and Maldives in the qualifiers next year.

Apart from international play, the Philippine Football League is currently waiting at the sidelines to start its season.

The PFL was given a go signal to return to limited practices but was stymied after Metro Manila shifted back to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.

AZKALS FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Gordon's Gin import named Knicks assistant coach
By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
The New York Knicks hired former PBA import Kenny Payne on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as part of Tom Thibodeau’s...
Sports
fbfb
Giannis ejected, Bucks beat Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Bucks missed Antetokounmpo, who was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul for head-butting Washington's Mo Wagner, for most of...
Sports
fbfb
Tyson, Jones fight pushed back to November
5 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. originally set for next month has been...
Sports
fbfb
Rizal Memorial, PhilSports on lockdown after employees test positive for COVID-19
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has put the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and PhilSports Complex in Pasig City...
Sports
fbfb
Ardina primes up for British Open, vies in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
The Canlubang pro tries to ride the momentum of a strong finish in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio last Sunday as she joins...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers pushed back to 2021
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Originally rescheduled to October and November of this year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced it will be further...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Karateka OJ Delos Santos strikes gold in Athletes’ E-Tournament
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Beaten twice in their first two encounters, World No. 2 Delos Santos came roaring back with a vengeance as he slew World No....
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
ONE Championship lands in Top 10 list of global sports properties Facebook engagement
5 hours ago
ONE landed in the eighth spot overall, with 46,299,362 interactions, slightly edging out the National Basketball Association...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Casugay to receive Fair Play award
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Filipino surfer Roger Casugay will be awarded the Pierre de Coubertin World Fair Play Trophy for his heroism in a ceremony...
Sports
fbfb
Bridges of compassion
By Joaquin Henson | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Social media trendsetter and author Ken Poirot once said “build a bridge by extending your hand.”
16 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with