Sports progress under COVID-19: Leagues wait in sidelines as lockdown continues
Pro league returns have been stalled after Metro Manila and nearby provinces shifted back to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)
PBA images/AFC/Chooks-to-Go
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines -- Sports leagues continue to be on timeout as the country remains under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Supposed to return to limited practices earlier this month, pro leagues like the PBA, the Philippine Football League, and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 are awaiting on the sidelines once again.

Like the rest of the nation, top brass of sports leagues in the country will need to wait for the government's decision on whether or not the MECQ will be extended in Metro Manila and nearby provinces or changed into a more lenient General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

If Metro Manila is able to return to GCQ, then Philippine sports may resume their stalled comeback.

While they wait, leagues will have time to fine-tune their return plans.

Olympians and Olympic hopefuls also face the same situation with their training on hold.

But the athletes and the rest of the Philippine sports community is in no rush to get back on their feet.

Safety remains the top priority for all.

