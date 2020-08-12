COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Karateka OJ Delos Santos strikes gold in Athletesâ€™ E-Tournament
James De Los Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos
Karateka OJ Delos Santos strikes gold in Athletes’ E-Tournament
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – Third time’s a charm for Filipino karateka OJ Delos Santos.

Beaten twice in their first two encounters, World No. 2 Delos Santos came roaring back with a vengeance as he slew World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal by the slimmest of margins to rule the Athletes’ E-Tournament Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Delos Santos won by the skin of his teeth in edging a fancied Garcia, 25-24.9, to capture the former’s fourth gold medal while essaying his first win against the latter following defeats in the SportsData E-Tournament World Series in May and Adidas Karate World Open Series #2 early this month.

“This is the third time I’ve faced him (Garcia) in a final showdown,” said Delos Santos. “This victory means a lot. This will motivate me to train harder for the upcoming virtual tournaments."

The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist said the key to victory was changing his kata style to Unsu from Sansai as adviced by his Japanese coach Masa Saito.

“My first two times were unlucky. I have to admit, he’s a tough player to beat, but when the third time came around, my coach from Japan and parents suggested I use my favorite kata Unsu and it finally paid off,” said Delos Santos.

The first time they met, Delos Santos lost in a close showdown, 24.2-24.5.

The second time, the Filipino was initially declared winner before organizers told him there was a scoring glitch and handed the trophy to Garcia instead.

On the third one, Delos Santos had the last laugh.

It was also redemption of sorts for delos Santos as he was bumped off the national team that saw action in the Southeast Asian Games in December last year.

Delos Santos said his next step is to catch Garcia at No. 1 but he would need more victories like this one to accomplish the feat.

“Hopefully, I could cling to that hope of catching up on him No. 1,” he said.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Gordon's Gin import named Knicks assistant coach
By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks hired former PBA import Kenny Payne on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as part of Tom Thibodeau’s...
Sports
fbfb
Casugay to receive Fair Play award
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Filipino surfer Roger Casugay will be awarded the Pierre de Coubertin World Fair Play Trophy for his heroism in a ceremony...
Sports
fbfb
Bridges of compassion
By Joaquin Henson | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Social media trendsetter and author Ken Poirot once said “build a bridge by extending your hand.”
Sports
fbfb
Giannis ejected, Bucks beat Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Bucks missed Antetokounmpo, who was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul for head-butting Washington's Mo Wagner, for most of...
Sports
fbfb
Tyson, Jones fight pushed back to November
2 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. originally set for next month has been...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
Sports progress under COVID-19: Leagues wait in sidelines as lockdown continues
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Supposed to return to limited practices earlier this month, pro leagues like the PBA, the Philippine Football League, and...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ardina primes up for British Open, vies in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The Canlubang pro tries to ride the momentum of a strong finish in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio last Sunday as she joins...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Rizal Memorial, PhilSports on lockdown after employees test positive for COVID-19
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has put the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and PhilSports Complex in Pasig City...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
ONE Championship lands in Top 10 list of global sports properties Facebook engagement
2 hours ago
ONE landed in the eighth spot overall, with 46,299,362 interactions, slightly edging out the National Basketball Association...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with