Orlando, FL - AUGUST 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on August 11, 2020 at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
DAVID SHERMAN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Giannis ejected, Bucks beat Wizards
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks asserted their mastery over the Washington Wizards sans Giannis Antetokounmpo, 126-113, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Bucks missed Antetokounmpo, who was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul for head-butting Washington's Mo Wagner, for most of the game.

Antetokounmpo was sent off early in the second quarter with only 12 points in 10 minutes of play.

Brook Lopez and Sterling Brown held down the fort for the league-best Bucks in the absence of the reigning MVP.

Lopez and Brown paced the Bucks on offense with 24 and 23 markers, respectively.

The Bucks move up to 56-16 while the Wizards remain winless in the restart with a 24-47 record.

Japanse Rui Hachimura top-scored for the Wizards with 20 points.

In the other game, the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-106 in a non-bearing game.

Both the Kings and the Pelicans are out of playoff contention.

