Ardina primes up for British Open, vies in Symetra Tour
SYLVANIA, OHIO - AUGUST 07: Dottie Ardina of the Phillippines hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club on August 07, 2020 in Sylvania, Ohio.
GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Ardina primes up for British Open, vies in Symetra Tour
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 12:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina hones for next week’s Women’s British Open, shuttling from east north to southwest in search of a form she hopes to whip up in time for one of the LPGA Tour’s golfing majors.

The Canlubang pro tries to ride the momentum of a strong finish in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio last Sunday as she joins the hunt in the Founders Tribute tournament of the Symetra Tour beginning Friday at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

Ardina, 26, battled back with a closing 67 to tie for 20th and clinch a berth in the British Open slated August 20-23 in Troon, Scotland.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker could’ve actually opt for a rest following back-to-back stints in the restart of the LPGA Tour in Ohio but aware of the enormous challenge awaiting her in Scotland, she readily signed up for the 54-hole Symetra event to fine-tune her short game and putting and at the same time build some confidence for the event where two-time LPGA champion Jennifer Rosales tied for fourth in 2002.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce is also set to see action in the event, which marks Ardina’s return to LPGA’s farm league after finishing No. 2 in 2018 to regain her LPGA card last year. But a struggling campaign in the world’s premier ladies circuit relegated her to the “reshuffle category” in the LPGA Players standings for regular members.

However, her strong campaign in the Australian Ladies Professional Golf (ALPG) early in the season that had her figuring in three playoffs and winning one, has sort of fired-up the diminutive but talented shotmaker until the pandemic disrupted her momentum and all the other sporting events all over the world.

But as restrictions eased up and the LPGA announced its restart last month, Ardina immediately booked a flight to the US for the Ohio events although she missed the cut in the Drive On Championship while trying to regain her form coming off a long layoff due to the global health crisis.

