ONE Championship lands in Top 10 list of global sports properties Facebook engagement
ONE Championship Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
ONE Championship lands in Top 10 list of global sports properties Facebook engagement
(Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore-based martial arts organization ONE Championship has broken into the Top 10 Most Engaging Sport Profiles on Facebook Worldwide, according to figures released by independent social media marketing company Socialbakers. The data was collected between 1 January and 30 June, 2020.

ONE landed in the eighth spot overall, with 46,299,362 interactions, slightly edging out the National Basketball Association (NBA), which sits in the ninth spot at 45,049,463 interactions. ONE is surrounded by some of the most high-profile sports properties in the world, including Manchester United, International Cricket Council (ICC), and LaLiga, among others.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared a multimedia infographic and a message to fans of the promotion on his official Facebook.

“Thank you to the greatest fans in the world for inspiring me and my team to dream more, do more, and be more in life!” Sityodtong wrote.

ONE is the only Asian representative and martial arts property on the list. The Top 10 is mostly dominated by football organizations, with only ONE, the NBA, and ICC representing other sports. 

Football is extremely popular in many Asian nations, and it is arguably the most popular sport in the world. Manchester United claimed the top spot on the list with 98,753,757 interactions, which certainly comes as no surprise being the most popular football team in the world.

ONE, meanwhile, features the world’s most exciting martial arts action and enjoys a massive fan base not only in Asia, but also across Europe and South America. Its global footprint projects over 2.7 billion potential viewers worldwide, and it broadcasts events to 150 countries through free-to-air, linear, and digital channels. The promotion has a passionate following among key demographics on social media, particularly on Facebook and Youtube.

Apart from its flagship mixed martial arts product, ONE also offers a striking-only league – ONE Super Series – which hosts kickboxing and Muay Thai contests, as well as reality shows such as ONE Warrior Series and the upcoming The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. It also recently launched a podcast called Franklin Speaking, which stars multiple-time World Champion and mixed martial arts legend Rich “Ace” Franklin.

Socialbakers is a social media data analytics company that provides businesses around the world with data and analytics across multiple platforms. It serves thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs, including over 100 companies on the list of Fortune Global 500.

