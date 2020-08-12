COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
Aaron Ganal
Baloncesto Espana
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Andorra Aaron Ganal is bannering Filipino hoops in Spain after being called up to the Baloncesto Espana Under-16 national team.

Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth team.

After earlier stints in the U-14 and U-15 squads, the 16-year-old is continuing his rise in Spanish basketball.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ganal and the Spanish youth teams are keeping themselves in shape with training sessions.

Even being just in his teenage years, Ganal hasn't fallen short of building an impressive resume for himself.

When he was 13, Ganal became the MVP in the preliminaries of the Minicopa Endesa de Gran Canaria.

The young baller averaged 22 points per game, which earned the interest of national team scouts.

He was then named to the Mythical Five of Spanish tourney Torneo FLL a year after in 2018 after posting avergaes of 15.8 points and 5.3 boards per outing.

The 6'3" guard is regarded as one of the up and coming youth players in Spain.

While he may not don a Gilas jersey in his career, Ganal is surely a prospect that Filipino hoops fans will keep an eye out for.

