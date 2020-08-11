Gilas women's chief Jack Animam continues hard grind

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women’s team captain Jack Animam is leaving no stone unturned amid the pandemic in a mission to stay in shape for her anticipated debut in Taiwan’s University Basketball Association.

Set to serve as Shih Hsin University’s import next season, Animam is working five times a week while waiting for the opening of Taiwan Embassy here to complete her visa application.

Taiwan’s UBA starts in October, motivating the 21-year-old star to hold personal workouts every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She also participates in NU’s skill sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I’m very excited for I will get to play basketball once again. Aside from basketball, I’m also looking forward to gaining lessons and experiences there,” the Lady Bulldogs standout told The STAR.

Animam last saw action in the 30th SEA Games back in December, when she anchored the Filipinas to a double-gold medal harvest in the traditional 5-on-5 and inaugural 3x3 event.

The Bulacan-native is a graduate of Marketing Management in NU and will take up Master’s Degree in Public Relations and Advertising in Shih Hsin.

Animam is hoping for the embassy re-opening after the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to meet her expected Taiwan arrival next month.