COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas women's chief Jack Animam continues hard grind
Set to serve as Shih Hsin University’s import next season, Jack Animam is working five times a week while waiting for the opening of Taiwan Embassy here to complete her visa application.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas women's chief Jack Animam continues hard grind
(Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women’s team captain Jack Animam is leaving no stone unturned amid the pandemic in a mission to stay in shape for her anticipated debut in Taiwan’s University Basketball Association.

Set to serve as Shih Hsin University’s import next season, Animam is working five times a week while waiting for the opening of Taiwan Embassy here to complete her visa application.

Taiwan’s UBA starts in October, motivating the 21-year-old star to hold personal workouts every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She also participates in NU’s skill sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I’m very excited for I will get to play basketball once again. Aside from basketball, I’m also looking forward to gaining lessons and experiences there,” the Lady Bulldogs standout told The STAR.

Animam last saw action in the 30th SEA Games back in December, when she anchored the Filipinas to a double-gold medal harvest in the traditional 5-on-5 and inaugural 3x3 event.

The Bulacan-native is a graduate of Marketing Management in NU and will take up Master’s Degree in Public Relations and Advertising in Shih Hsin.

Animam is hoping for the embassy re-opening after the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to meet her expected Taiwan arrival next month.

BASKETBALL GILAS WOMEN JACK ANIMAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino show off hops in dunk fest
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Both standing at seven feet or more, it was child's play for the two East West Private cagers to rack the rim.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu to be longtime Gilas vital cogs
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ are not going anywhere despite the inevitable end of their triumphant stints with Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Pumarens' basketball legacy continues
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
They're small, of medium build, hardly the athletic type.But what they lack physically, the Pumarens compensated with skill,...
Sports
fbfb
National athletes, coaches set to recover half of monthly salary
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
National athletes and coaches will get half of the monthly salary they lost due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic once...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine 3x3 cagers Munzon, Pasaol eye to boost chemistry
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol will play side by side to familiarize themselves with one another more when newly turned pro...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ex-NBA stars Glen Rice, Brian Shaw to grace online playoffs viewing party
1 hour ago
Filipino fans will be in for a treat as NBA launches 'Republika Playoffs Party' featuring NBA greats Glen Rice and Brian Shaw...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan eyes big Arkansas bounce-back
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is seeing all the positives from her first two weeks on the world’s premier ladies golf circuit,...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Top Pinoy karateka assured of silver in Athletes' E-Tournament
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
World No. 2 OJ delos Santos assured himself of at least a silver after advancing to the finals in the Athletes’ E-Tournament...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Joy of six as Booker extends Suns unbeaten streak
4 hours ago
Devin Booker produced another 30-point scoring display as the Phoenix Suns notched six wins in a row since the NBA's restart...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Dottie makes British Open
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Dottie Ardina charged back strong from an early stumble and closed out with a four-under 67 to salvage a share of 20th place...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with