COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
National athletes, coaches set to recover half of monthly salary
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino
National athletes, coaches set to recover half of monthly salary
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – National athletes and coaches will get half of the monthly salary they lost due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic once House Bill No. 6953 or Bayanihan 2 is enacted into law.

Tagaytay City Congressman “Abraham” Tolentino, who is also the Philippine Olympic Committee president, said Monday night that he had inserted into the Bayanihan or Recover As One Act in the provision allotting P180 million to finance the stipends of members of the Philippine team until December this year.

And as a bonus, they will get an extra P5,000 to help them cope up in these trying times.

It was part of P162 billion economic stimulus fund that was passed in the third and final reading in the lower house.

Senate had already passed its own version and once Congress agrees, it will be signed by President Duterte, it being a priority bill in the government’s fight against the global health malady.

“With the help of Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano, it is now approved in the House under Section 7 Paragraph R. It includes the P5,000 additional COVID-19 assistance for the athletes,” said Tolentino.

“We will now wait for the approval with the Senate in the scheduled bicameral meeting,” he added.

Tolentino said he had already spoken to Senate President Tito Sotto that the provisions would not be removed in the final reading.

“I already met with the Senate President for its inclusion and got his assurance,” he said.

Tolentino lived up to his promise months back to lobby for the return of the allowances of national athletes and coaches after the Philippine Sports Commission decided to slash their salary to half because of diminished subsidy from the Philippine Amusement and Games Corporation.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino show off hops in dunk fest
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Both standing at seven feet or more, it was child's play for the two East West Private cagers to rack the rim.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu to be longtime Gilas vital cogs
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ are not going anywhere despite the inevitable end of their triumphant stints with Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Pumarens' basketball legacy continues
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
They're small, of medium build, hardly the athletic type.But what they lack physically, the Pumarens compensated with skill,...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine 3x3 cagers Munzon, Pasaol eye to boost chemistry
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol will play side by side to familiarize themselves with one another more when newly turned pro...
Sports
fbfb
National athletes, coaches set to recover half of monthly salary
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
National athletes and coaches will get half of the monthly salary they lost due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic once...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Gilas women's chief Jack Animam continues hard grind
11 minutes ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team captain Jack Animam is leaving no stone unturned amid the pandemic in a mission to stay...
Sports
fbfb
26 minutes ago
Ex-NBA stars Glen Rice, Brian Shaw to grace online playoffs viewing party
26 minutes ago
Filipino fans will be in for a treat as NBA launches 'Republika Playoffs Party' featuring NBA greats Glen Rice and Brian Shaw...
Sports
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan eyes big Arkansas bounce-back
By Dante Navarro | 57 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is seeing all the positives from her first two weeks on the world’s premier ladies golf circuit,...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Top Pinoy karateka assured of silver in Athletes' E-Tournament
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World No. 2 OJ delos Santos assured himself of at least a silver after advancing to the finals in the Athletes’ E-Tournament...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Joy of six as Booker extends Suns unbeaten streak
2 hours ago
Devin Booker produced another 30-point scoring display as the Phoenix Suns notched six wins in a row since the NBA's restart...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with