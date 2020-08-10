COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu to be longtime Gilas vital cogs
Kai Sotto and AJ Edu
FIBA.com
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu to be longtime Gilas vital cogs
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2020 - 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ are not going anywhere despite the inevitable end of their triumphant stints with Gilas Pilipinas youth team.

For Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio, the pair of Filipino teen giants making strides overseas will be in a smooth transition with the Gilas men’s team, where they will serve as cornerstones for many years to come.

“Kai and AJ are going to be mainstays of our national team in years to come. It is a natural progression and part of our succession planning for them to go to the next level,” the SBP chief told The STAR.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto Tolentino is bound for the NBA G League as its first international signee while the 6-foot-11 Edu sets out a roaring return with the University of Toledo in the US NCAA after an ACL injury last year.

Prior to their US league tournament stints though, they have anchored the Philippine youth’s team rise as Asian power that led to World Cup appearances in the U-18 and U-19 age-group. 

But all good things must come to an end.

Edu, 20, is not already eligible for any youth tournaments while the 18-year-old Sotto is up for last hurrah in next U-19 joust that would close a chapter to their illustrious Gilas youth era.

With an expected massive improvement in US, Panlilio said that the two will be up ready for huge tasks soon as part of the seniors’ core in the country’s 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting.

“We are investing on our youth. Both these players will be cornerstones of our Gilas teams for many many years,” he added.

AJ EDU GILAS KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino show off hops in dunk fest
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Both standing at seven feet or more, it was child's play for the two East West Private cagers to rack the rim.
Sports
fbfb
Pumarens' basketball legacy continues
By Roy Luarca | 4 hours ago
They're small, of medium build, hardly the athletic type.But what they lack physically, the Pumarens compensated with skill,...
Sports
fbfb
New Global FC management bails out on team
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The team’s new owners, Mazinyi Management, have bailed out via a crude WhatsApp message last Sunday, August 9.
Sports
fbfb
Many Filipino woodpushers vie for glory in online chess Olympiad
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Filipino chess fans will have three teams to cheer for in the first FIDE Online Olympiad 2020.
Sports
fbfb
Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship
6 hours ago
Collin Morikawa claimed his first major championship on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), delivering a magical eagle on the 16th...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina's breakthrough nets British Open spot
By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 hour ago
She broke through her longest drought due to lockdown and, in the process, locked in a berth in the AIG British Open.
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Lillard scores 51 in Portland win as Sixers lose Embiid
4 hours ago
Portland's Damian Lillard poured in 51 points against a Philadelphia team missing injured stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons,...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Bianca wavers; Dottie recovers
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan failed to sustain a brilliant second round charge and hobbled with a six-over 77 on a backside struggle...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Bachmann chairs PBA 3x3 committee
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Despite getting stalled by the pandemic, the PBA is intent on bringing to fruition its plans for a stand-alone 3x3 tourn...
Sports
fbfb
WBC cites Pinoy ‘Heroes of Humanity’
By Joaquin Henson | August 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The World Boxing Council paid tribute to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra, referee Bruce McTavish, referee Robert Bridges and lightweight contender Mercito Gesta as “Heroes...
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with