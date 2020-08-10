Kai Sotto, AJ Edu to be longtime Gilas vital cogs

MANILA, Philippines – Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ are not going anywhere despite the inevitable end of their triumphant stints with Gilas Pilipinas youth team.

For Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio, the pair of Filipino teen giants making strides overseas will be in a smooth transition with the Gilas men’s team, where they will serve as cornerstones for many years to come.

“Kai and AJ are going to be mainstays of our national team in years to come. It is a natural progression and part of our succession planning for them to go to the next level,” the SBP chief told The STAR.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto Tolentino is bound for the NBA G League as its first international signee while the 6-foot-11 Edu sets out a roaring return with the University of Toledo in the US NCAA after an ACL injury last year.

Prior to their US league tournament stints though, they have anchored the Philippine youth’s team rise as Asian power that led to World Cup appearances in the U-18 and U-19 age-group.

But all good things must come to an end.

Edu, 20, is not already eligible for any youth tournaments while the 18-year-old Sotto is up for last hurrah in next U-19 joust that would close a chapter to their illustrious Gilas youth era.

With an expected massive improvement in US, Panlilio said that the two will be up ready for huge tasks soon as part of the seniors’ core in the country’s 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting.

“We are investing on our youth. Both these players will be cornerstones of our Gilas teams for many many years,” he added.