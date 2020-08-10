Many Filipino woodpushers vie for glory in online chess Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino chess fans will have three teams to cheer for in the first FIDE Online Olympiad 2020 — the Philippine team, Wesley So of the United States and Sander Severino of the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA).

Severino was added to that list after his IPCA squad sealed the second of three slots in Division III’s Pool B to join the Filipinos, who will be spearheaded by Grandmasters Mark Paragua, Banjo Barcenilla, Darwin Laylo and Joey Antonio, in Division II.

So, born in Cavite but has migrated to the US years ago, will play Board One for the Americans, who are directly seeded to Division I.

For Team Philippines — which is composed of Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Catherine Secopito and Bernadette Galas, Daniel Quizon and Michael Concio and Severino’s IPCA — to make it that far, they would need to wind up in the top three in their group.

In its group play, IPCA ended up with 14 match points, a point behind Pool B winner Portugal with 15 in the 10-country bracket.

Scotland was third also with 14 points.

And Severino did it despite some struggles as he managed to score just three of the six games out of the possible nine he played.

Two of those losses were caused by power outage and connectivity problems back home in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

The electricity problems also caused him to sit out three games — fourth to sixth round — Saturday.

Severino, however, said it was all behind him now and is bracing for the start of the next round next week.

“Yesterday (Sunday), our good Mayor Mark Golez allowed me to use a place where there is a generator and an internet and I hope they will allow me to use it again next week,” said Severino in Filipino.