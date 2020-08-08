COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tim Cone
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Cone laments inevitable loss of Ginebra' 'sixth man' under new normal
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — If ever the PBA gets to resume play, coach Tim Cone braces for a missing piece in Barangay Ginebra’s arsenal – the loud, energy-pumping cheers of its “sixth man.”

But the multi-titled mentor is confident the never-say-die, go-hard Gin Kings can handle this unfamiliar situation in the new normal.

“Hopefully, they will play over the loud speakers ‘Gi-neb-ra, Gi-neb-ra’. That will get us going,” Cone said on the Chasedown program on One Sports on Saturday.

“Without a doubt, it’s going to be more difficult without the fans. They’re a huge part of the game and you can’t discount them at all, especially Ginebra fans, so yeah, it’s going to be a big adjustment for us,” he added.

The PBA has gotten the IATF’s go-signal to do small group, non-scrimmage workouts but only in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

More activities can be done in moderate risk localities (MGCQ with modifiers) with contact drills and even games possible in low risk places (MGCQ).

In all these, however, the government isn’t keen on allowing live spectators.

And hardest hit would be Ginebra and its die-hard legion.

“We have to learn to kick ourselves into gear, not relying on our fans to get us into gear, play big moments without the fans,” said Cone.

But there’s no doubt in Cone’s mind that his players will live up to their billing – crowd or no crowd.

“Just like the NBA, our guys will play hard,” he said.

“They’re professionals, they know and love the game. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue in terms of the guys playing hard. It’s just the extra push that you get from the fans is so valuable.”

Cone believes if the stalled Philippine Cup gets going, it would be an open field considering the layoff everybody similarly experienced.

“It (quarantine) equalizes things because we’re all going to come back after a long, long stretch. Teams that will get in shape and rediscover their system (fast) will have the edge. And that could be anybody, not San Miguel, not Ginebra,” he said.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino show off hops in dunk fest
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Both standing at seven feet or more, it was child's play for the two East West Private cagers to rack the rim.
Sports
fbfb
Chot Reyes sees elite competition for Kai Sotto in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
With Sotto's upcoming stint in the NBA G League, Reyes expects an elite level of competition that will push the 7'2" cager...
Sports
fbfb
Calvin Abueva eager to move forward from past mistakes in PBA
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
With his career marred by controversy and heavy sanctions due to his past actions, Abueva just wants to learn from the experience...
Sports
fbfb
Rare eagles propel Bianca Pagdanganan to joint 8th
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
It was one big achievement indeed as the SEA Games double gold medalist became only the second player this season to record...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Natalie Uy eager to return to training despite injury
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Uy suffered a cut on her left hand during training last week but she said that she’s good to go as early as next month...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Paeng Nepomuceno bats for inclusion of bowling in Olympics
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Nepomuceno, now an ambassador of the sport, said bowling should be considered as a regular sport in the quadrennial summer...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Celtics stop red-hot Raptors; Nets clinch playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Boston Celtics handed defending champions Toronto Raptors their first defeat in Orlando after a blowout 122-100 win on...
Sports
fbfb
8 hours ago
Miko Eala relishes chance to play with idol Rafa Nadal
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
A scholar in the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain, Eala gushed about the experience of rubbing shoulders with the...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Hidilyn’s training kitty draws P1.5million from MVPSF
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz’s quest for an Olympic gold medal received a big boost after the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with