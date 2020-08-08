COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
East West Private ballers Kai Sotto (L) and Sage Tolentino competed in a friendly dunk fest
Fiba.com/Facebook
Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino show off hops in dunk fest
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Kai Sotto and Fil-Hawaian Sage Tolentino recently showed off their verticals in a friendly dunk fest.

Both standing at seven feet or more, it was child's play for the two East West Private cagers to rack the rim.

But it was one of Sotto's dunks that caught the eye of most of the viewers when videos were uploaded on American website Overtime NXT's Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sotto went up for a slam but tapped the rim twice before jamming the ball into the hoop in one of his dunks, displaying his improved jumping abilities.

In another attempt, Sotto tapped the backboard with the ball once before putting it in the hoop.

Meanwhile, Tolentino did a two handed jam for himself that looked like it could've been in the NBA Slam Dunk contest.

Sotto and Tolentino, as well as FEU-Diliman's Cholo Anonuevo and Fil-Am Jayden Harper, are training together under Atlanta-based agency EWP.

Also with EWP is Ateneo Blue Eaglet Lebron Lopez.

