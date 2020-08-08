COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
SYLVANIA, OHIO - AUGUST 06: Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club on August 06, 2020 in Sylvania, Ohio.
GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Rare eagles propel Bianca Pagdanganan to joint 8th
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Power and control – Bianca Pagdanganan showed she’s got both, mixing brute strength and finesse to post a rare back-to-back eagle feat that spiked a four-under 67 and into the Top 10 halfway through the Marathon LPGA Classic in Slyvania, Ohio Friday.

Kiwi Lydia Ko followed up her opening 64 with a 65 on a course where she had twice won and moved ahead at 129, one-up on England’s Jodi Shadoff, who fired the tournament-best solid eight-under 63, while erstwhile co-leader Danielle Kang of the US slowed down with a 67 and dropped to third at 131 as the big guns continued to pound the Highland Meadows Golf Club in the absence of the wind.

But these LPGA Tour veterans must’ve gotten hold of the strong surge of the young Filipina shotmaker, whose sheer power netted her the driving honors right in her pro debut at Drive On Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo last week and which she put on full display again in her backside start at the par-71 layout that produced eagles on Nos. 17 and 18, both par-5s.

“That’s so cool,” said the red-hot Pagdanganan of her 10-foot eagle feats that highlighted a 34-33 card that included four birdies against the same number of bogeys for a six-under 136.

“That’s (two eagles) also the first time it’s ever happened to me. Oh, that’s pretty rare,” added the 22-year-old ICTSI-backed bet, who thus jumped from joint 28th to a share of eighth with Tour stalwarts Lexi Thompson (66) of the US, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (68) and Sophia Popov (70) of Germany heading to the weekend play of the $1.7 million championship.

It was one big achievement indeed as the SEA Games double gold medalist became only the second player this season to record consecutive eagles, her exploits the 23rd known occurrence in LPGA Tour history.

She remained seven strokes off the pace though, but with her confidence going sky-high and with the proverbial momentum, things are looking up indeed for the big-hitting 2017 Philippine Ladies Open titlist, who is actually playing in her second Marathon LPGA Classic. She received an exemption into the 2018 edition as member of the Univ. of Arizona State’s winning team in the 2017 NCAA National Championship and ended up joint 67th.

“I usually play with no expectations but as long as I stick to my game plan and execute them well, then hopefully two more good scores,” Pagdanganan told The STAR. “I just need to minimize my errors both off the tee and my approach shots and at the same time try to make more putts.”

After an opening 69 in calm condition Thursday, Pagdanganan stumbled in a late tee-start and bogeyed No. 10 but quickly regained the stroke on the next, only to yield it again on No. 12 before birdying No. 15.

Then came the bombs that many believe would be a constant presence in the circuit from now on.

She blasted a huge 287-yard drive on the 517-yard 17th, struck a 4-hybrid to within 10 feet and drilled in the putt. She then pulled out her trusted 3-wood for the 485-yard 18th that proved stronger, the ball carrying all the way to around 307 yards. She then hit a 7-iron to around 10 feet and buried the putt again.

“Sometimes it gets frustrating when I don’t get to take advantage of the par-5s,” she said. “My game plan has just been hit the fairways and be aggressive when I can. There are holes with tough pins so I usually play a little more conservative.”

She went five-under with another birdie on the par-3 No. 2 but bogeyed two of the next five, flubbed a birdie chance on the par-5 seventh but uncoiled a wedge shot on the 146-yard par-3 No. 8 that rested 20 feet off the cup. She confidently made the putt to save a 34 and preserve her eagle feats.

“I’m excited for tomorrow (third round). Just have to take everything shot-by-shot,” said Pagdanganan, keeping in mind his coach and parents’ advise to “stay focused, have fun and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina atoned for her missed cut stint last week as she fought back with two birdies to salvage a 70 for joint 58th at 142 but Fil-Am Clariss Guce failed to advance with a 73 for a 144 and missed the cut by one.

