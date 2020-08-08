COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Filipino Miko Eala (R) hit it off with World No. 2 Rafa Nadal in a practice session
Facebook/Rafa Nadal Academy
Miko Eala relishes chance to play with idol Rafa Nadal
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Miko Eala ticked off an item off his bucket list on Wednesday after going at it with world number 2 Rafael Nadal in a practice session.

A scholar in the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain, Eala gushed about the experience of rubbing shoulders with the tennis legend.

"Rafa has always been one of my idols and it was a fantastic experience to be able to share the court with him," he told RNA.

Eala, the older brother of Australian Open Girls Doubles champ Alex, recently graduated high school from the Rafa Nadal International School.

The Filipino tennister is set to stay under the Academy's wing until he sets off to his new adventure in Division I Penn State University later this year.

Apart from Nadal, Eala was able to hit it off with a former world number 1 in Carlos Moya last month.

He and his sister Alex banner the flag for Filipino tennisters abroad with their regular success on the courts.

