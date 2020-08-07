Philippine basketball body on constant lookout for Fil-Am Gilas prospects

MANILA, Philippines – Though the pandemic has put national team plans and programs on standstill, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is keeping an eye on Filipino-American prospects making noise abroad as possible part the GIlas Pilipinas’ future in both the youth and men’s teams.

Among those Fil-Am high school standouts are 16-year-old Sage Tolentino and 15-year-old Jayden Harper, who have been under the SBP’s radar after their commitment to join Kai Sotto in the East West Private management umbrella.

“We have heard of them and hope to see more of them. It’s definitely a welcome development for us that we find more Fil-Am talents especially in preparation for 2023,” Gilas youth head coach Sandy Arespacochaga told The STAR.

The SBP has already reached out to 7-foot-1 Tolentino and is already working to iron out his eligibility papers while the 6-foot-7 Harper just came out as EWP’s latest signee.

Once cleared by FIBA, the two prodigies along with US NCAA star Remy Martin from Arizona State are expected to beef up the expansion program of Gilas pool now mostly made up of young prospects being groomed for the country’s 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting.

For SBP president Al Panlilio, securing commitment and eligibility of these young Fil-Am talents remain as the vital mission of the federation in establishing a continuous national team program.

“The SBP has put in place a network that will scout basketball talents abroad and search for potential players with Filipino lineage. It is part of our Talent Identification Program. The goal is to expand our talent pool and facilitate the issuance of a Philippine passport before they reach the age of 16,” he said.