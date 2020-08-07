COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Sage Tolentino and Jayden Harper
FIBA.com/EWP
Philippine basketball body on constant lookout for Fil-Am Gilas prospects
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines – Though the pandemic has put national team plans and programs on standstill, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is keeping an eye on Filipino-American prospects making noise abroad as possible part the GIlas Pilipinas’ future in both the youth and men’s teams.

Among those Fil-Am high school standouts are 16-year-old Sage Tolentino and 15-year-old Jayden Harper, who have been under the SBP’s radar after their commitment to join Kai Sotto in the East West Private management umbrella.

“We have heard of them and hope to see more of them. It’s definitely a welcome development for us that we find more Fil-Am talents especially in preparation for 2023,” Gilas youth head coach Sandy Arespacochaga told The STAR.

The SBP has already reached out to 7-foot-1 Tolentino and is already working to iron out his eligibility papers while the 6-foot-7 Harper just came out as EWP’s latest signee.

Once cleared by FIBA, the two prodigies along with US NCAA star Remy Martin from Arizona State are expected to beef up the expansion program of Gilas pool now mostly made up of young prospects being groomed for the country’s 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting.

For SBP president Al Panlilio, securing commitment and eligibility of these young Fil-Am talents remain as the vital mission of the federation in establishing a continuous national team program.

“The SBP has put in place a network that will scout basketball talents abroad and search for potential players with Filipino lineage. It is part of our Talent Identification Program. The goal is to expand our talent pool and facilitate the issuance of a Philippine passport before they reach the age of 16,” he said. 

GILAS SBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera relishes fatherhood amid MMA break
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After all his accolades throughout his career, Vera now adds the title of father to his long list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbfb
Chot Reyes rekindles coaching relationships overseas
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 57-year-old tactician narrated his recent experience in the States, where he was able to rub shoulders with coaches in...
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa’s pandemic lessons
By Joaquin Henson | August 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was a guest on The Philippine STAR’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The Dean” last week and shared some of the lessons she’s learned during this pandemic....
Sports
fbfb
Philippines' top karateka thumbs down immediate return to national team
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
It may take wounds to heal before the world’s second best online men’s karateka would get to wear the national...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Hidilyn Diaz gets P1.5M from MVP Sports for Olympic gold mission
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Interestingly, the financial aid came on the exact same day Diaz, who struck gold in the Eleiko Email International Lifters...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Former train welder back on track for UFC as China base reopens
2 hours ago
Before becoming one of China's most feared MMA fighters, Song Kenan worked as a welder for the country's rapidly developing...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan tracks down leaders with 69
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan broke par after just four rounds in the pros, carding a 69 in the privacy of an early morning start then...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ott brothers give United City a killer midfield
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
United City Football Club (UCFC) co-founder Eric Gottschalk announced that the Philippines Football League’s newest...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Boxers champion face masks under 'new normal'
3 hours ago
The "Nano Wave Mask" features a dynamic, filtered and unidirectional mask that gives the wearer both comfort and protection...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with