Chot Reyes
File
Chot Reyes rekindles coaching relationships overseas
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – Former Gilas Pilpinas head coach Chot Reyes revealed he is again in contact with basketball acquaintances overseas.

Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Times' Coaches Unfiltered podcast, Reyes said that he has rekindled relationships with foreign coaches and agents, particularly in the United States.

"I've been able through the years, to build a network of contacts and colleagues in the US, fellow coaches and some agents," Reyes said.

"Because of the performance of Gilas in the Worlds [in 2014], we had some interest from European things if I wanted to coach overseas and I put those off because I was CEO of TV5 then and I didn't have the time... I kind of got rekindled last year and there were some inquiries," he added.

The 57-year-old tactician narrated his recent experience in the States, where he was able to rub shoulders with coaches in the NBA level prior to lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I got invited to the practice of the Celtics, Wizards, Nets... I was able to go to Brad Stevens and Scott Brooks' practices. Fantastic facilities, great plans, great experience for me," he said.

Despite reconnecting with his contacts overseas, Reyes is not exactly rushing to any coaching position soon.

"I wasn't really looking for a job per se but I was just trying to see what are the things that were available, what are the options overseas... It was a wonderful experience, making the connection with the GMs, the head of basketball operations and some other things I have to do," he said.

While a full-time coaching job in the US is still not an imminent future for Reyes, maintaining his relationships with the top class of tacticians in the world does nothing but good for the veteran coach's playbook.

