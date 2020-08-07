Bucks clinch No. 1 in East; LeBron-less Lakers fall to Rockets

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks secured the top spot in the Eastern Conference after storming back against the Miami Heat, 130-116, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Behind 33 points from both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks battled from 23 points down against Miami to improve their record to a league-best 55-14 and clinch the No. 1 spot.

Milwaukee ended the game on a 20-5 run to blast Miami after trailing for most of the match.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets bested the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James on the bench, 113-97.

Despite playing without Russell Westbrook, Houston proved too much for the West's top team.

The Rockets once again relied on their outside shooting to sink the Lakers.

James Harden topscored for the Rockets with 39 points, 12 assists and eight boards.

The Rockets move up to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 43-25 record.

While the Lakers drop to 51-17 with their second loss in a row.

The Portland Trailblazers also continued their push for a playoff spot after beating the Denver Nuggets, 125-115 behind Damian Lillard's 45 points and 12 assists.

Lillard dropped 11 three pointers to inch the Blazers closer to the eight spot in the Western Conference standings.

They are now only 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies who have yet to win a game in the NBA bubble.

In the other games, the Sacramento Kings further dwinddled Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans' playoff hopes after beating them, 140-125.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posted a career-high 35 points with six three-pointers made in the victory.

De'Aaron Fox chipped in with 30 points and 10 assists of his own.

Williamson top scored for New Orleans in the loss with 24 points on a 10-of-12 shooting night.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns also continued their dominance in the Orlando bubble after notching their fourth straight victory.

Booker finished with a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists.

Deandre Ayton led them in scoring with 23 points. He also posted 10 rebounds and four rejections in the Suns' victory.

The Los Angeles Clippers keep themselves holding on to the second spot in the West after taking a win over the Dallas Mavericks, 126-111.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with 29 points, while Ivica Zubac played a flawless game and finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Zubac didn't miss a field goal in the 10 shots he put up on Thursday (Friday).